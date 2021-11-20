Tolton picked up a win against Pembroke Hill 65-52 on the second day of the Blood, Sweat and Tears Showcase hosted By Darius Miles on Saturday.
Jevon Porter led the way for the Blazers with an impressive 22-point, 16-rebound effort. He also had two blocks in the contest.
Aaron Rowe continued his solid play from Friday. After dropping 30 points against Tennessee Prep, Rowe followed that up with 14 points, four assists and five rebounds against the Raiders in a good all-around performance.
“I think Aaron kind of struggled a bit at times, but at times made some huge plays,” Tolton coach Jeremy Osborne said after the game.
Rowe has a knack for hitting pull-up midrange jumpers, even with a hand contesting the shot. The freshman point guard has seemingly welcomed the challenge to run the team at a high level.
Tolton’s work on the offensive glass was crucial to it securing the victory. Porter and junior center Evens Appolon provided plenty of second-chance opportunities for the Trailblazers with their rebounding, leading to easy layups or free throws.
“Those guys really attacked the glass, got the ball inside later in the first half, and we were able to take advantage of a height mismatch,” Osborne said.
Devin Conley scored 25 points for the Raiders and was their leading scorer. Ben Miller contributed with 13.
“Credit to Pembroke Hill, they fought,” Osborne said. “They’re a good team, they’re going to win a lot of games this year.”
The first quarter was low scoring. Pembroke Hill jumped out to a 13-9 lead on the strength of seven Conley points. From there, the Trailblazers took control and had the upper hand for much of the game. They led 29-24 at halftime and expanded their lead to double digits in the third quarter.
The Raiders fought to cut the deficit to within five with two minutes remaining, but costly fouls and poor 3-point shooting ultimately ended up being their undoing.
Osborne said the game plan in the fourth quarter was to foul less and get Porter looks in the post.
“We thought we could expose the mismatch,” Osborne said. “They did a really good job. They were sagging a little bit and they were sending some doubles every now and again, so that kind of kept us off balance. ... It was a total team effort.”