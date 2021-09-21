For both Tolton and Hallsville, a flip switched in the seventh inning. The two teams were tied at 1 after six innings and had combined for eight hits. In the last inning, they combined for 11 runs. The Trailblazers came out on top 7-6.
Hallsville appeared to have put the game out of reach in the top of the seventh. After a leadoff groundout, the next seven batters reached base, scoring five runs in the process and giving them a 6-1 lead. Hallsville had taken every ounce of momentum.
It took two batters for Tolton to inject life into their dugout and the home crowd. Olivia Mobley started the rally with a leadoff single. The next batter, sophomore Eva Viox, singled on a bunt.
“You have to ratchet up that pressure when you’re down by that many runs,” Tolton coach Taylor Bartlett said about the decision to have Viox bunt in the last inning. “Yeah, you’ve got to hit the ball, don’t get me wrong. You gotta have good at-bats, but you gotta put pressure on the other team to make them get a little tight and put a little doubt in their mind.”
The next two Trailblazers singled, bringing Sophie Angel to the plate. Angel doubled, driving in two runs and becoming the game-tying run on second base. Three batters later, with runners on second and third and one out, senior Bridget Bartlett finished off the improbable comeback by singling to right field, scoring both of her teammates.
“I’ll tell you what, that’s a character win,” Taylor Bartlett said. “It’s a tribute to the character of our kids — never giving up (and) believing in each other.”
Offense took the spotlight in the end, but the first six innings were dominated by Tolton’s Kate Guinn and Hallsville’s Edie Cobb in the circle.
“I thought this was Edie’s best game pitched, even though she doesn’t like the result for her team, but she just did a lot better job of hitting spots (and) changing speeds with her change-up, drop ball (and) rise ball,” Hallsville coach Ryan Crane said.
Both starters finished the game, leaving Guinn with the win and Cobb with a hard-to-swallow loss.
“(The comeback) made it 10 times better,” Julie Mobley, Olivia Mobley’s mom, said. “I was telling the girls, I feel like every one we have this year is like winning state all over again because everyone just gets so excited because we did it.”