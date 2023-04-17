Tolton baseball coach Ehirch Chick, who also stars as the team’s third base coach, remained busy Monday night at Atkins Fields in Columbia, waving baserunners home with his arm and voice.
“Hitting-wise, much better,” the fourth-year coach said about his team’s performance. “Probably the best hitting we’ve had in a long time, and it showed with the amount of runs we scored.”
The Trailblazers roared out of the gates offensively, plating three runs in the first inning en route to a commanding 9-1 victory over visiting Hermann.
Senior catcher Jacob Hoernschemeyer, a Saint Louis University commit, led the way with three RBI alongside two walks. Tolton’s offensive production stretched throughout the lineup as all starters reached base at least once.
“Honestly, one through nine, we had quite a few guys that were making an impact at the plate,” Chick said. “All around, hitting is much better, not where it needs to be, but it’s a lot better.”
Adding to the Trailblazers’ impressive victory was the performance of sophomore pitcher Sam Ryan.
The right-hander struck out five batters and allowed only three hits in 5⅓ innings of one-run ball. His outing propelled Tolton back to a .500 record and marked the fourth time this season the Trailblazers held an opponent to two or fewer runs.
“(Ryan was) just pumping and throwing strikes,” Hoernschemeyer said. “Toward the end of the lineup he threw fastballs for strikes and at the end of the lineup threw curveballs for strikes.”
Hoernschemeyer, a standout catcher for his defensive abilities behind the plate, also showcased his timely hitting with a key hit in the sixth inning against Bearcats reliever Rane Rehmert.
On the first pitch he saw from Rehmert, the future Billiken launched a bases-clearing double to the center-field fence to give the hosts a commanding eight-run advantage.
“I saw a ball up and I didn’t take a full swing on it, just tried to hit it deep,” Hoernschemeyer said.
That drive built on to the Trailblazers’ lead, which began in the first inning.
Sophomore Lucas Wietholder opened the scoring with a fielder’s choice groundout, which scored senior James Lee after Hermann second baseman Trace Erfling lost the ball on the transfer.
Seniors Justus Martin and Connor Head added to the early advantage with run-scoring hits as well, giving Tolton something it has desired — an early lead.
“Yes, absolutely,” Chick said when asked if those early leads are important to a Tolton team, which prides itself on pitching. “The big thing, though, is we scored three runs and we got complacent for the next couple of innings.”
Bearcats starter Cole Traub settled in after the first inning, surrendering only two additional runs until being pulled from the game in the fifth inning.
Traub, before being removed, showcased his quickness and intuition with a pair of pickoffs of Tolton base runners. The Trailblazers lone weakness came on the base paths, where three outs were recorded.
“When we make mental mistakes on the bases, we’re actually losing runs at that point because now we’re killing the inning instead of extending it,” Chick said. “It absolutely hurts us.”
Tolton faced that fact in the second and third innings when the pickoffs thwarted opportunities for the team to have runners in scoring position. The Trailblazers did not make that same mistake in the fourth inning, though.
Following a single from sophomore Liam Newman, sophomore Alex Frost pushed Tolton‘s lead to four with a double into the left-center field gap. One inning later, Wietholder replicated the feat with his own RBI double to force Traub out of the game.
“We made a couple mistakes and against a good team like Tolton you can’t make those mistakes,” Hermann coach Wayland McKague said.
The Trailblazers, who Chick said are still searching for their first complete game as a team, continued their efficient bounceback after a rocky start to the season. Tolton, after blitzing St. Mary’s (St. Louis) for 15 runs in its opening game, scored only eight runs in its next five games.
After scoring nine runs against Union and now eight against Hermann, the Trailblazers are starting to look more like the state championship contenders that many thought they would be entering the season.
“The thing is, we haven’t played a complete game,” Chick said. “That’s the scary thing. ... When we finally do, and if that’s closer to district play and where we start getting hot, I’ll take it.”
The road does not get any easier for Tolton, which must face a St. Mary’s team looking for revenge at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in St. Louis.
“We’ve got to focus on understanding that we cannot take them lightly no matter what happened the first game of the season,” Chick said.