From left to right, Tolton junior running back Scotty Harris receives blocks from offensive linemen Luke Robb and Carter Dampier on Sept. 23 at Tolton in Columbia. The Trailblazers will play their first game in 13 days against Fayette on Friday.

 Bradford Siwak/Missourian

After its game was canceled Friday, Tolton is eager to get back on the field and claim its seventh and final victory of the regular season when they take on Fayette on Friday.

“(They) have an unbelievable desire to win and keep pursuing their goals and I don’t think the forfeiture of the game dissuaded them at all,” Tolton coach Michael Egnew said. “They’re excited for this week (and) they’re ready to get back on the field.”

  • Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at jmlxr5@umsystem.edu

