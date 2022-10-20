After its game was canceled Friday, Tolton is eager to get back on the field and claim its seventh and final victory of the regular season when they take on Fayette on Friday.
“(They) have an unbelievable desire to win and keep pursuing their goals and I don’t think the forfeiture of the game dissuaded them at all,” Tolton coach Michael Egnew said. “They’re excited for this week (and) they’re ready to get back on the field.”
The cancellation of the game by TDW Academy didn’t change the normal flow of preparation the Trailblazers take each week. Tolton’s opponent is a familiar foe, coming from 28 miles northeast.
The Falcons come to town with a 5-3 record, coming off a 30-24 loss to Harrisburg at home. Last season the Falcons defeated Tolton 66-24. Fayette is a team that can run the football well and Egnew noted that it can pass the ball better than it did last season.
“Fayette is a good football team, it’s gonna be a major challenge for us,” Egnew said. “I believe (Tolton) is confident enough to do it. We have the skill set required, it’s going to be about delivering our scheme and cutting down the errors.”
A win Friday presents more than getting revenge for last season’s result. With Week 9 being the last week until the MSHAA State playoffs, Tolton currently sits in fifth in the Class 2 District 2 standings, with a chance to claim a home playoff game in the first round.
“When you look at the points, you win this Friday and other teams lose, many things can happen,” Egnew said. “North Callaway and (St. Francis) Borgia, we’re all really close within five points so a win and losses by them could possibly put us (up) at least one position to where it gives us a home game.”
But ultimately, the team and coaching staff doesn’t like to look too far ahead. Tolton’s main goal is doing what they can control, which is getting a win on Friday.