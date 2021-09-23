Tolton received an unexpected bye last week when its game against Bishop DuBourg was canceled because of COVID-19 protocols. There will be no cancellations Friday, however, as the Trailblazers take on Grandview.
Despite not playing a game for two weeks, coach Michael Egnew doesn’t expect any rust against the Eagles (3-1), and his players are prepared.
“I think they’ll probably be more ready than they’ve been in a while,” he said. “We got a little bit of rest but also additional practices, and that’s going to help along the way. I’m actually encouraged by what they might be able to do this week.”
Tolton’s injury list started to fill as early as Week 2, with multiple players going down and being ruled out last week before the cancellation. The Trailblazers (2-1) used the extra week to get some much-needed rest and recovery.
Egnew said it is important to get the offensive trio of Jonah Lybeck-Brown, Braden Willmeth and Landon Block going early, and he credits the fans for their attendance during the team’s home games.
“We’re looking to sustain momentum throughout the game. ... We’ve actually had some difficulty in the second halves of games,” Egnew said. “So we’ve got to make sure to sustain momentum so we can carry that all the way through the game.
“I’ve been super impressed with the students at this school — they’ve come out in big numbers to each game. The fans have done a great job this year, probably the best since I’ve been here. ... It was a major factor in our Sweet Springs game, and they’ll hopefully come out this week.”