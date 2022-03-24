Due to inclement weather, Tolton postponed boys golf, tennis, baseball and girls soccer Thursday. Rock Bridge boys tennis also was postponed.
Boys golf's make-up date with Duchesne and Christian at Lake of the Woods is to be determined. Boys tennis against Moberly was rescheduled for May 4 in Columbia.
Tolton baseball's matchup with Harrisburg was postponed, but Tolton returns to the diamond at 5 p.m. Friday in Moberly.
The Trailblazers' girls soccer team's Thursday match against Christian does not have a reported makeup date, but the Trailblazers return to the pitch April 5.
The Bruins' boys tennis' match against Smith-Cotton at Bethel Park was postponed until April 7.