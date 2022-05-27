Tolton freshman Elyse Wilmes hung at the front of the pack for the first two laps of the 1,600-meter run Friday, the first day of the MSHSAA Class 3, 4 and 5 Track and Field State Championships. Wilmes pulled slightly ahead on the third lap and had established a convincing lead by the beginning of the fourth.
But with 300 meters to go, Wilmes’ foot painfully clipped the metal bar lining the inside of the track. She had been experiencing foot pain for the past few weeks and decided it was best to step off the track so she wouldn’t injure herself.
Two hours later, she won the Class 3 title in the 800 with a time of 2 minutes, 14.482 seconds. She said she prepared with lots of Advil and ice.
“I feel great,” Wilmes said. “I just feel so much better after the mile, to rebound and have a good race.”
Wilmes and teammates Ellie Reynolds, Jillian Andrews and Madison Taylor placed fifth in the Class 3 4x400 relay with a 4:10.94 finish. Olivia Andrews will replace Ellie Reynolds to make up tomorrow’s first-seeded 4x800 squad.
Reynolds also placed sixth in the Class 3 300 hurdles, finishing in 48.43 and qualifying for Saturday’s final.
The Trailblazers' John Glaude, Quentin Hermann, Owen Hartline and Garrett Wilmes squeaked out an eighth place finish in the Class 3 4x800 relay with a time of 8:27.51. The 4x400 squad missed the podium, finishing 13th.
Garrett Wilmes, Elyse Wilmes’ older brother, will race Saturday in the 800.
Hauser, Kemey and Jokerst lead Bruins to first place after Day 1
Day 1 proved to be the Andrew Hauser, Ian Kemey and Weston Jokerst show for Rock Bridge.
The distance trio combined for all 18 of the Bruins' points to give them the lead in the Class 5 boys team scores.
The three first competed in the 4x800 relay race with Hudson Summerall. The team finished fifth in 8:00.34, a time and place that Hauser said was not what the team wanted.
“It’s just hard because the winner ran a 7:57 and we have dudes that don’t even get to run today that ran 7:57 at districts,” Hauser said. “I think that we learned a lot from that race, even just applying it to the next one.”
The Bruins’ trio seemed to learn their lesson by the time the 3,200 came around. The three of them earned All-State honors for their efforts in the race. Hauser led the way for Rock Bridge, finishing third in the race in 9:05.11. Kemey and Jokerst came in close behind, finishing fifth (9:10.36) and sixth (9:12.00), respectively. At the end, the three combined for 13 points in the race to sky-rocket the Bruins to first in the standings. They’ll have one final race together in the 1,600 on Friday. Jokerst will also have a chance to win the state title in the 800.
The distance team wasn’t the only boys team making moves for Rock Bridge on Thursday. The Rock Bridge 4x100 relay broke the Class 5 meet record during the preliminary round with a time of 41.50.
“That was crazy,” sprinter Casey Hood said. “We didn’t expect to win the 4x1.”
The girls team finished tied for sixth with 11 points in the team scores following Thursday’s results. Carolyn Ford led the way for the Bruins, with fifth place finishes in both the 800 (2:16.26) and 1,600 (5:01.10) to earn eight team points. Tamyra Nevills scored the other three points on the day after earning a sixth place finish in the shot put after heaving it 38 feet, 6¾ inches.
Hickman’s Garino, Peterson earn All-State honors
Hickman senior Charlie Garino cleared 15-1 to win second place in the Class 5 pole vault, and freshman teammate Athena Peterson jumped 18-5¾ to place fifth in the Class 5 long jump.
Peterson also placed seventh in the 300 hurdles with a time of 46.44, qualifying for the final Saturday.
Ellie Orr also competed in the long jump. She made a distance of 17-¾, placing 13th.
Southern Boone’s Burns breaks 3,200 state record
Southern Boone junior Connor Burns had the run of his life Friday.
In the Class 3 3,200 race, Burns broke both the class and state record for the race, posting a blazing 8:48.76 to break a five-year record set by former MU runner Austin Hindman.
The junior took the race from the gun, posting a 4:21.11 through 1,600 meters, a move he said he wanted to make to ensure his victory over second place finisher Daelen Ackley from El Dorado Springs.
“We definitely have a rivalry, but we’re also pretty great friends,” Burns said, talking about his relationship with Ackley. “It’s great having him as a friend and a competitor.”
It was the second time in his career that he ran under the nine-minute mark in the 3,200, with the first time coming at the Arcadia Invitational in Arcadia, California, when he ran an 8:52.79.
Burns will race in the 1,600 Friday, when he’ll face Ackley for the final time in his high school career. Burns said that he hopes to make the race a battle.
“I raced hard, but I still definitely have a lot in the tank,” he said.