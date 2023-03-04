Tolton’s Hervey caps decorated career with another state championship

Tolton swimmer Lindsey Hervey finished her high school swimming career in the same place she stood four years ago — atop the podium.
Hervey, a three-time state champion in the 500-yard freestyle, cemented herself among Columbia’s winningest high school girls swimmers with her performance in the MSHSAA Class 1 championship Feb. 18.
The decorated senior earned a first-place finish in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4 minutes, 59.87 seconds, defeating Westminster freshman Hannah Renaud by nearly five seconds.
“When I started swimming, I (told myself), ‘you’re almost there. It’s the last thing of your high school career,’” Hervey said. “When I got onto the podium, I just felt a relief, not that it was over because it’s sad, but it’s good to go out with a good swim.”
Hervey also raced in the 200 free for the fourth consecutive year, placing second behind two-time champion Makenzie Kurre from Savannah. Hervey also earned third place in 2022, second place in 2021 and fourth place in 2020.
Kurre will be Hervey’s roommate at Missouri State, where both swimmers are committed to continue their swimming careers.
“I just wanted to go out and face my future roommate, who I’ll be swimming against for the next four years, which is exciting,” Hervey said.
The Tolton senior tallied first-place finishes in the 500 free in 2020 and 2022, recording times of 5:01.39 and 5:05.77, respectively. She fell six seconds short of being a four-time state champion in 2021, losing to fellow three-time state champion Anna Moehn of Cor Jesu Academy.
“I bawled my eyes out for sure,” Tolton girls swimming coach and Lindsey’s mother, Erin Hervey, said. “It is unique because Lindsey wants it so bad. … I’m getting tearful just even thinking about it, not only for Lindsey, but for me. (It) was a great way to cap off her senior year.”
Columbia has seen its fair share of multi-year state champions in the past decade with Kelley Tackett, Brittany Wen and Nicole Williams.
Tackett, a Rock Bridge alum, won the 200 free in 2013, 2014 and 2016 and the 500 free in 2014. Hickman alum Brittany Wen followed Tackett in the 500 free, winning it from 2015-17.
Williams, a three-time champion in the 100 backstroke, represented Rock Bridge from 2015-18. She also led the Bruins to four consecutive championships in the 200 medley relay.
Outside of the high school ranks, Lindsey also competes for the Columbia Swim Club. She has been with the team for over 10 years, spending most of that time swimming alongside her older sister, Lauren Hervey.
“Lindsey certainly looked up to her sister and still does,” Columbia Swim Club coach Gary Galbreath said. “The struggle came when you can see that Lindsey was starting to catch (Lauren) pretty rapidly. At first, I think she was afraid to beat her sister.”
That fear quickly subsided as the pair grew up and as Lindsey racked up hardware. The Trailblazer also reached a milestone through her journey in club swimming.
“I remember last year when she finally broke five minutes in the 500 free,” Galbreath said. “That was the goal that she had been chasing for a couple of years, and when she finally did that, that was pretty exciting.”
Lindsey broke the five-minute barrier in the 2022 Region VIII Spring Sectionals, finishing the 500 free in 4:59.75 to place second. She also added a third-place finish in the 1,000 free, completing it in 10:15.25.
“She’s been the standard to chase for a while, and she motivates kids,” Galbreath said. “She’s not afraid of the competition and she’s willing to compete in practice.”
Lindsey is the only girls swimming state champion from Tolton, a distinction she’ll be able to carry with her into the college ranks.
“There’s going to be big shoes to fill,” said Taylor Birsa, who coaches Hickman, Rock Bridge and Battle swim. “It’s going to be a lot quieter at practice just because she is very loud and very energetic, even at 6 a.m. practices.”
A split MVC household
Lindsey is not the only swimmer from her family competing in the Missouri Valley Conference next year.
Lauren, who graduated from Tolton in 2021, will begin her junior year at Illinois State next fall. The Redbirds sophomore competed in the same events as Lindsey in high school, suffering a few tough defeats in the state championships.
Lindsey, a freshman at the time, knocked off Lauren in the 500 free in 2020. The former finished less than two seconds faster than her older sister, who placed second. However, Lauren did finish two places ahead of Lindsey in the 200 free.
“It was one of those things where it was a bummer to obviously not win but also at the same time, you’re so excited for your sister because … to be a state champ is something that’s amazing,” Lauren said. “It was like one of those bittersweet moments.”
The duo matched up again in 2021, with Lindsey placing ahead of Lauren in both events.
“Everyone knew us as a little duo,” Lindsey said. “That 500, when we finished one and two, I think that was probably my most special moment.”
Lauren said Lindsey considered joining her at Illinois State during the recruitment process, but the senior eventually decided upon the Bears, who have won seven consecutive MVC Swimming and Diving championships.
“My husband and I won’t have to travel to different cities,” Erin said. “We can just go get an interesting t-shirt, maybe half (Missouri State) and half (Illinois State) or something. But at least we’ll be able to go to one place and watch both our girls swim.”
Erin and her husband, Brian Hervey, do not have a history in swimming. Brian is a former MU club lacrosse player, while Erin is a vice president at Missouri Realtors and the president of the Columbia Swim Club.
“I think I had my own insecurities growing up (about) being in the water,” Erin said. “I didn’t want that to be the case for my kids. “I give Macher Swim School, where my kids all went through, all the credit for learning all the different strokes and sets and then certainly Columbia Swim Club refining it and making it a sport for them.”
Lauren said she joined the Wilson’s Beach Club, where she was approached by Columbia Swim Club coaches one year. They asked her to join the club, and that eventually caught Lindsey’s attention.
“I think just growing up around it with my sister doing it just made me want to do it,” Lindsey said. “Watching her achieve all these different accomplishments made me want to strive for that too.”
The pair will feature in the MVC at the heights of both programs.
Illinois State finished second in the MVC in Lauren’s freshman season, its best finish since the 2013-14 season. The Redbirds followed that performance up with a third-place finish and five gold medalists in the MVC Championships on Feb. 18, the same date as Lindsey’s final state championship.
“I did watch (Lindsey) on live stream this time,” Lauren said. “It was really exciting because there I am, sitting at my own conference meet on my phone, watching my sister race, and I’m like, ‘go, go, go’ (and) cheering for her on the phone. … It’s amazing to watch what she does because she never fails to impress me.”
A new chapter
For the first time since 2017, the Tolton girls swim roster will not feature the last name Hervey.
Instead, it’s anchored by current junior Sarah Seda and freshman Brooke Willmeth, both of whom made it to the state competition as a part of the 400-yard freestyle relay. Freshmen Alexis Hecker and Lily Kleffner join the returning Tolton swimmers. The Trailblazers also graduated Summer Ryan, a senior who placed 19th in the 100 butterfly.
“We had a handful of great little freshman swimmers, and (I’m) just so excited to see what they’re going to do next year to lead the team,” Erin said.
Hickman, Rock Bridge and Battle join Tolton during a time for rebuilding. The quartet has a limited number of current high school swimmers competing at both the club and high school level, a disadvantage when aiming for a state-championship run.
However, the future is shaping up to be bright.
“A lot of our middle schoolers are now going to be moving up, and they have a lot of talent,” Birsa said.
Birsa said a few swimmers who made state championship appearances are gearing up to fill the holes left from Hervey. Hickman freshmen Sarah Weber and Mari Smale-Murillo join Rock Bridge freshman Grae Simmons to headline the next batch of underclassmen talent.
“Now that they have that experience, I think that they’re definitely going to be great competitors for next year,” Birsa said.
Battle junior Macey Hansen placed second in both the 200 free and 500 free for Class 2. She has the best opportunity for a state championship next year with Hickman junior Sophie Ragsdell and sophomore Savannah Alten, who both tallied top-10 finishes in their respective events.
“(Lindsey) definitely pushed her teammate Macey Hanson from Battle,” Birsa said. “They swim the same events, so they’re constantly doing the same sets, swimming in the same lane, or we’re putting them next to each other to swim against each other in practice.”
Birsa said the challenge made both of them better, and it’ll be difficult to find another swimmer who can replicate the effect Lindsey had on the long-distance competitors.
Lindsey’s departure marks a new era of swimming in Columbia.
“She’s a happy girl,” Galbreath said. “I’m sure that (the Columbia Swim Club swimmers) will miss her and her ability to practice and to train with her impact in ways that I don’t know.”
At the same time, Lindsey will begin her next chapter of life.
“She will assimilate to the college environment really well,” Galbreath said. “(The Bears) have got a great tradition of winning their conference, and she will buy into that and be a good part of that.”
Lindsey will join 13 newcomers for the Missouri State program, including four other seniors from Missouri high schools — Evie Kolb, Maggie Arceneaux, Caitlyn Friebe and Kurre.
“At Missouri State, (my goals are to) make sure I’m the best teammate, (to) obviously score points for the team and hopefully make an impact on the team,” Lindsey said. “But I feel like as a college athlete, sometimes you don’t even score points and you still have an impact on everyone on the team.”
Lindsey’s collegiate swim career will begin in the fall, and she plans to obtain a degree in early education, a passion of hers since she began giving swim lessons to children, who hope to one day finish atop the podium just like her.