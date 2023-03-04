 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Tolton’s Hervey caps decorated career with another state championship

Tolton’s Hervey caps decorated career with another state championship

Tolton swimmer Lindsey Hervey finished her high school swimming career in the same place she stood four years ago — atop the podium.

Hervey, a three-time state champion in the 500-yard freestyle, cemented herself among Columbia’s winningest high school girls swimmers with her performance in the MSHSAA Class 1 championship Feb. 18.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023

    Studying sports journalism

    Reach me at bhwd3@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you