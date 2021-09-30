During practice, James Lee made the toughest of catches look effortless. He threw the ball with a tight spiral and put passes right into the hands of his receivers for easy receptions.
It all seemed to come naturally for the Tolton football standout.
Scoring touchdowns also seemed to come naturally for him last Friday versus Grandview. In his first game of the season, Lee went on to score four of them, carrying the Trailblazers to a 28-27 victory despite not even being in the majority of the Trailblazers’ offensive huddles.
What made Lee’s performance special was the fact that he scored in all three aspects on offense — he had a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown on the night.
“I was really just focusing on what my job was,” Lee said. “So like, if I’m running a route, then do my route the best I can do, and then catch the ball and then whatever they (need) me to do.”
Lee joined the football team his freshman year before transferring to Battle last year to play baseball and basketball. Lee came back to Tolton this year initially to focus on basketball, but coach Michael Egnew convinced him to join the football team.
When asked about any concerns he may have switching his focus from basketball to football, Lee didn’t seem fazed.
“It was really an easy transition, for real, because I’ve always played three sports my whole life”, Lee said. “I was talking with (Egnew), and it sounded like the football team was going to be out here, so I decided to.”
Lee’s arrival adds another weapon to an already-talented Tolton offensive unit. Senior quarterback Jonah Lybeck-Brown, senior running back Braden Willmeth and wide receivers Julian McKoy and Landon Block have all had standout games for the Trailblazers this season.
On the hardwood, the term “positionless basketball” has been a trending topic for the past decade — it means the best players have skill sets that don’t necessarily conform to a certain position on the court and limiting their skills to one position would do them a disservice.
Lee can be described as a positionless player on the football field. He can throw, catch and run at a high level while also being a solid ballhawk on defense. Trying to fit him into one position would take away from the talent he possesses.
Tolton has jumped out to a 3-1 start. The team’s win total this season already eclipses its number of wins from the past two seasons combined. Lee says he has high expectations for both himself and the team and he thinks Tolton can go far this season after the past two have been forgettable.
“Our seniors have really stepped up … they’ve been a real crucial part of the team this year, so that’s good,” Lee said. “And I feel like just the team environment has changed, like you can tell we’re a winning program now. We really changed it around.”