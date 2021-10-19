Tolton’s Rischer finishes second in girls golf state championship

Tolton’s Audrey Rischer carded a 1-over-par 145, finishing second Tuesday in the MSHSAA Class 3 Girls Golf Championship at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield.
Springfield Catholic’s Reagan Zibilski topped the individual leaderboard with a 5-under 139.
The Fightin’ Irish were crowned Class 3 state champions with a 37-over 613. Webster Groves finished second and shot a 703; the Trailblazers placed third with a 704.
On the first hole in Tuesday’s Round 2, Rischer took a one-stroke penalty for chipping Zibilski’s ball instead of her own.
Rischer shot a 3-over-par 39 on the front nine but rebounded with a 35 on the back nine.
“The front nine (Monday) went really well, it’s just a struggle (on the front nine Tuesday),” Rischer said. “Today, I feel like it was pretty good overall. My back nine I really powered through to finish strong.”
Tuesday was Zibilski’s final round of high school golf. Rischer, a sophomore, also finished second at state behind Zibilski last year.
“I’m excited cause I have two more years, so I get to see you know where that’s gonna take me,” Rischer said. “I really enjoyed playing with her; she’s a great player and I have a lot of fun.”
Next year, Zibilski will be playing college golf at Arkansas. Rischer believes the two could potentially compete against each other again.
“I would love to go somewhere SEC, so hopefully we’ll see each other in the future,” Rischer said.
Tolton’s Rischer and Kate Ryan made the All-State team. All golfers who shot at least a 171 qualified. Ryan shot a 163 and placed seventh.
“I think she probably shot 38 or 39 on the back today, which is a great way to close her first state tournament,” Tolton coach Joe Bradley said. “As a freshman to come in and do that and be able to build on that for next year was great.”
Ryan shot an 82 and carded a 2-over 38 on the front nine Monday, her best nine-hole score at the tournament. She signed for an 81 on Tuesday.
“I made a lot of putts to save par, and I made a few birdie putts,” Ryan said.
The Trailblazers’ scores following Rischer and Ryan were Savanna Hazelrigg, who scored a 191 and finished tied for 34th, and Katelyn Ankenman, who posted a 205 and placed tied for 57th.
Since Springfield’s top 3 golfers are seniors, Tolton believes it has a good chance at winning state next year.
“Probably one of the most impressive things for the whole week is, you know, our number five girl, Katherine (Payne) from districts came out both days and walked the course with the girls,” Bradley said.