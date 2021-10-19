You are the owner of this article.
Tolton’s Rischer finishes second in girls golf state championship

  • 2 min to read
Tolton’s Audrey Rischer carded a 1-over-par 145, finishing second Tuesday in the MSHSAA Class 3 Girls Golf Championship at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield.

Springfield Catholic’s Reagan Zibilski topped the individual leaderboard with a 5-under 139.

Audrey Rischer drives the ball from the tee stand

Audrey Rischer drives the ball from the tee on the back nine at the state championship Tuesday at Meadow Lake Acres in New Bloomfield.

The Fightin’ Irish were crowned Class 3 state champions with a 37-over 613. Webster Groves finished second and shot a 703; the Trailblazers placed third with a 704.

On the first hole in Tuesday’s Round 2, Rischer took a one-stroke penalty for chipping Zibilski’s ball instead of her own.

Assistant Coach Joey Stetser, left, shares a packet of Skittles with Audrey Rischer

Assistant coach Joey Stetser, left, shares a packet of Skittles with Audrey Rischer between holes during the back nine at the state championship Tuesday at Meadow Lake Acres. “I am so proud of my team. I’ve seen so much improvement in everyone of them” Rischer said.

Rischer shot a 3-over-par 39 on the front nine but rebounded with a 35 on the back nine.

“The front nine (Monday) went really well, it’s just a struggle (on the front nine Tuesday),” Rischer said. “Today, I feel like it was pretty good overall. My back nine I really powered through to finish strong.”

Tolton golf player Audrey Rischer left, and Assistant Coach Joey Stetser, right, walk

Tolton golf player Audrey Rischer, left, and assistant coach Joey Stetser, right, walk in between plays at the state championship Tuesday at Meadow Lake Acres.

Tuesday was Zibilski’s final round of high school golf. Rischer, a sophomore, also finished second at state behind Zibilski last year.

“I’m excited cause I have two more years, so I get to see you know where that’s gonna take me,” Rischer said. “I really enjoyed playing with her; she’s a great player and I have a lot of fun.”

Springfield High School golfer Reagan Zibilski, left, hugs Audrey Rischer, right, at the state championship

Springfield Catholic golfer Reagan Zibilski, left, hugs Audrey Rischer, right, at the MSHSAA Class 3 championship Tuesday at Meadow Lake Acres in New Bloomfield. Zibilski won the tournament during her final season of high school competition.

Next year, Zibilski will be playing college golf at Arkansas. Rischer believes the two could potentially compete against each other again.

“I would love to go somewhere SEC, so hopefully we’ll see each other in the future,” Rischer said.

Tolton’s Rischer and Kate Ryan made the All-State team. All golfers who shot at least a 171 qualified. Ryan shot a 163 and placed seventh.

“I think she probably shot 38 or 39 on the back today, which is a great way to close her first state tournament,” Tolton coach Joe Bradley said. “As a freshman to come in and do that and be able to build on that for next year was great.”

Ryan shot an 82 and carded a 2-over 38 on the front nine Monday, her best nine-hole score at the tournament. She signed for an 81 on Tuesday.

“I made a lot of putts to save par, and I made a few birdie putts,” Ryan said.

The Trailblazers’ scores following Rischer and Ryan were Savanna Hazelrigg, who scored a 191 and finished tied for 34th, and Katelyn Ankenman, who posted a 205 and placed tied for 57th.

Tolton golf player Audrey Rischer’s mom Valle Rischer looks at her daughter

Tolton golfer Audrey Rischer’s mom, Valle Rischer, looks at her daughter at the state championship Tuesday at Meadow Lake Acres in New Bloomfield. Tolton has won the district championship every year since 2016.

Since Springfield’s top 3 golfers are seniors, Tolton believes it has a good chance at winning state next year.

“Probably one of the most impressive things for the whole week is, you know, our number five girl, Katherine (Payne) from districts came out both days and walked the course with the girls,” Bradley said.

Tolton golf player Audrey Rischer, left, crosses her arms

Tolton golfer Audrey Rischer, left, crosses her arms while standing next to the winner Reagan Zibilski, right, during the award ceremony at the state championship Tuesday at Meadow Lake Acres in New Bloomfield. Zibilski won gold with a 6-stroke difference.
 
 
