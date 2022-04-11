Tolton track coach Pat Kelly has been hired as Tolton’s next athletics and activities director, the school announced in a press release Monday.
“We were fortunate to have a number of qualified candidates for the position, but what stood out about Pat was his wealth of understanding of the school’s mission and culture,” Tolton President Dan Everett said in the release. “He not only has a proven track record of building winning teams, but he conveyed a true desire to use athletics and activities as a vehicle to further develop our students in spirit, heart, mind, and body.”
Kelly will work with former athletic director Gary Link, who held the position since March 2019, over the next two months until working full time starting June 1. Currently the school has three vacant head coaching positions (volleyball, girls golf, girls basketball) and one assistant position (dance) that Kelly will be tasked with filling during this transition period.
Kelly brings 11 years of experience as a faculty member at Tolton and was a member of the school’s inaugural faculty in 2011. Starting as a track and cross country assistant coach in the school’s first year, Kelly was promoted to head coach in 2014. Leading the Trailblazers to the school’s first girls track state championships in 2015 and 2016, as well as one on the boys’ side in 2021, Kelly also served as the cross country team’s assistant coach that won championships in 2020 for the boys and 2021 for the girls .
During this time he coordinated the school’s “House Program” for three years — a program aimed at building communal and individual growth through partnering with organizations such as American Red Cross, St. Raymond’s Society and The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri. Kelly also has sponsored multiple clubs at Tolton, such as key club, aquarium club, the summer weights program and the Blazer Athletics Running and Fitness Club.
“I’m thrilled to build upon the many successes of the department over the last 11 years,” Kelly said in the release. “I feel blessed to be able to transition into this new role at a place that I have dedicated my entire professional career to and care deeply about its future success. I am looking forward to working with our incredible students in this new capacity as well as our dedicated coaches and supportive community. My primary focus will be to ensure that all students have the best experience possible with our athletics and activities programs.”