After an exciting Week 1 victory in Salisbury, Tolton returns home to square off against Putnam County on Friday.
Trailblazers coach Michael Engew is hopeful his team’s performance last week on both sides of the ball will carry over to Week 2.
“Our quarterback stepped up and made the plays. Our receivers came out and caught the ball well; we have a new tight end this year and he did a good job, so our skill positions definitely came out and did their job well,” Egnew said. “Defensively, they were able to key in on some of the runs that they did. I think we shut the pass down really good.”
While his team came away victorious, Egnew still emphasized that the offense needs to be able to improve in the ground game.
“We have to run the ball a little bit better. That’s one of the things that we struggled doing, so we have to ramp that up a little bit,” Egnew said. “If we run the ball a little bit better, we will be able to chew some more time, and it will help open up the pass as well.”
Putnam County, led by first-year coach Adam Huse, kicked off its season off with a 55-36 win over Highland. Putnam County went 3-7 last season and has reached the .500 mark only once in the past five years, but like Salisbury, Tolton is anticipating a tough opponent.
“First of all, they’re a good team, probably one of the better teams we’re going to play this year,” Egnew said. “They have some explosive players, skill guys, so it’ll be interesting. Their defensive line comes off really fast, (their) linebackers are really talented, so it’ll be really interesting.”
Putnam County (1-0) runs an offense that includes a lot of triple option, as well as double tight and wing formations. Preparation for that type of offense is key for Tolton (1-0).
”They run a very unique style of offense, and if you’re not really locked into it, it’s really hard to practice against that offense,” Egnew said. “I think once we learn their assignments and learn where guys are going, I think we’ll be pretty good.
Tolton jumped out to a 13-point lead in last year’s matchup in Unionville, but the Putnam County scored the final 22 points of the game to come out on top. Egnew felt the Trailblazers beat themselves in the loss.
”Obviously that was all error on us,” Engew reflected. “We have to do a little bit better with clock management, and actually, that (game) came down to the run, too. They were able to stop our run game and stopped it dead, so that was a good job by them. We can’t allow that to happen again.”
Tolton has never been 2-0 to start a season, but Egnew doesn’t want his team to get caught up in the narrative.
”We always want to be undefeated on the week,” Egnew said. Right now, the guys’ mindsets are they’re going to try to go 1-0 this week. We can talk about 2-0 after the game.”
