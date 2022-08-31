Tolton’s football team says a prayer after winning a game (copy)

Tolton’s football team says a prayer after a game against the Missouri Military Academy on Sept. 11 in Mexico. The Trailblazers’ face off against Putnam County on Friday.

 Lily Dozier

After an exciting Week 1 victory in Salisbury, Tolton returns home to square off against Putnam County on Friday.

Trailblazers coach Michael Engew is hopeful his team’s performance last week on both sides of the ball will carry over to Week 2.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you