Tolton took care of business on the road, defeating Missouri Military Academy 38-0.
The theme for the Trailblazers so far this season had been solid first-half play followed by poor second-half play. That wasn't the case Friday, as Tolton looked impressive for the entire game on both offense and defense. It stymied the Fighting Colonels’ ground game while also getting whatever it wanted on the ground themselves.
Running back Braden Willmeth was a standout for Tolton, rushing for 139 yards and two touchdowns. A big lift this week, however, came from receiver Julian McKoy, who filled in for starter Landon Block.
Block sat out due to a leg injury, and his status for next week is uncertain.
McKoy filled in admirably in Block’s absence, scoring two touchdowns and helping lead Tolton to a 24-0 halftime lead, before the Trailblazers finished the job in the second half. Jonah Lybeck-Brown scored from three yards out in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
Tolton's defense has been a bright spot for the team, allowing just 14 points per game.
”We just have a good group of guys this year,” defensive coordinator Wes Hamilton said. “They’re picking up the scheme, they know their jobs, and are performing to the level that we would expect out of them.”
Coach Michael Egnew was pleased with the defensive display.
”I was super proud of the play-calling on defense, so I give that to Coach Hamilton,” Egnew said. “Really good job when to call blitzes, how to call blitzes. The coverage was great.”
Egnew said last week that being unable to run the football hurt Tolton, and he was pleased with the improved performance.
”We obviously didn’t pass the ball that much, but the run worked really well, and I think that was a good thing for us,” he said.
”(McKoy) did a good job, I mean he made some plays. … Our tight end JC Putnam did a good job, and then of course, the running back Braden, he’s showed up every week and played hard, so I’m proud of him too.”