Two goals from junior Lucas Boyer made the difference for the Trailblazers in a 3-1 win against Helias on Thursday night in Columbia. Boyers’ goals added onto a score from sophomore Mac Clapper for Tolton’s second straight win.

The Trailblazers travel to face St. Mary’s at 3 p.m. Monday.

  • Sports reporter, fall 2022 Studying Broadcast Journalism Reach me at jrh8pc@umsystem.edu

  • GA reporter, Summer 2022. Studying journalism at The University of Missouri. Reach me at johnbelfonte@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5700

