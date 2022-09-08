Two goals from junior Lucas Boyer made the difference for the Trailblazers in a 3-1 win against Helias on Thursday night in Columbia. Boyers’ goals added onto a score from sophomore Mac Clapper for Tolton’s second straight win.
The Trailblazers travel to face St. Mary’s at 3 p.m. Monday.
Tolton softball struggles against St. Dominic
Tolton came up short against St. Dominic, losing 12-5.
The Trailblazers got the first run of the game in the top of the third with a leadoff home run from Montana Strobel.
The 1-0 lead didn’t last long after the Crusaders put up five runs on four hits in the bottom of the third.
The long ball helped Tolton again in the fourth inning, with Madison Uptegrove hitting a three-run bomb to right field to cut the deficit to one.
St. Dominic got some insurance in the fifth inning against relief pitcher Kate Guinn. The Crusaders capitalized on two costly errors from Tolton to make it 8-4.
St. Dominic poured it on in the bottom of the sixth, scoring four more to put the game out of hand.
Tolton’s Sadie Sexauer added the third home run of the day for the Trailblazers with a solo shot to make it 12-5, but Crusaders pitcher Kelsey Kunz recorded the last two outs to finish a complete-game performance.
The Trailblazers are now 4-4 on the season. They’ll look to rebound Saturday against Palmyra and Canton.
Tolton volleyball gets first win of the season against Rosati-Kain
Tolton volleyball secured a victory over Rosati-Kain in four sets. Tolton won the first set 25-19 but dropped the second set 25-17 to even the match. Tolton won the next two sets and won the match 3-1.
Tolton secured its first win of the season, moving its record at 1-2-1. The Trailblazers will play in the Hickman Varsity Tournament on Saturday.
Battle volleyball secures 3-1 victory over Hallsville
Battle volleyball defeated Hallsville in four sets. Battle came out strong, winning the first set 25-18. Hallsville won a competitive second set 25-22 to even the match. Battle responded by winning the next two sets to secure the victory 3-1.
Battle improves to 2-1 on the season. The Spartans will host Blair Oaks on Monday.