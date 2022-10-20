Tolton’s postseason run came to an end in the Class 3 State quarterfinals, losing 3-0 in a tight contest against Bowling Green.
Megan Graver was the reason the District 3 champions won the game, striking out 14 en route to a complete-game shutout. She’s recorded 10+ strikeouts in all four postseason games for the Bobcats.
“She has a top shelf rise ball,” Tolton coach Taylor Bartlett said. “It’s one of the best in the state, if not the best.”
The Trailblazers had their chances offensively, getting runners in scoring position in five of the seven innings, but Graver never allowed the clutch hit to bring one across home plate.
“The biggest thing was our inability to score early,” said Bartlett. “That’s credit to their pitcher.”
Freshman Montana Strobel recorded three of the five total hits for the Trailblazers, going 3-3 with a triple and a double.
Trailblazers’ pitcher Kate Guinn battled with Graver for the entire game. The Bobcats broke through twice though, proving to be enough in the pitcher’s duel.
In the bottom of the third, the Bobcats got on the board with a solo shot from Avery Gamm. A crucial error by right fielder Ava Lawless in the fifth inning brought in two more runs to make it 3-0.
Guinn only allowed three hits in six innings pitched in the loss.
Tolton wraps up its season with a 25-12 record and a Class 3 District 4 championship.
Bowling Green will face Chillicothe in the semi-finals at 12 p.m. next Friday at Missouri State in Springfield, Mo.