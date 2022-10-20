Tolton’s postseason run came to an end in the Class 3 State quarterfinals, losing 3-0 in a tight contest against Bowling Green.

Megan Graver was the reason the District 3 champions won the game, striking out 14 en route to a complete-game shutout. She’s recorded 10+ strikeouts in all four postseason games for the Bobcats.

  • Sports reporter, fall 2022 Studying Broadcast Journalism Reach me at jrh8pc@umsystem.edu

