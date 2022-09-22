The Tolton softball team crushed Bishop DuBourg 15-0 in three innings.
After a Cavaliers error brought in two runs, Kate Guinn hit a three-run shot over the right field wall to make it 5-0. After three more singles, Nina Luecke walked to bring in a run.
Montana Strobel singled to bring in two more runs. The inning was capped off by Eva Viox’s RBI double.
Walks haunted the Cavaliers, who allowed seven free passes in the second inning to help Tolton to a 14-0 lead.
Holly Goen walked it off for the Trailblazers in the third inning with an RBI single.
Tolton faces Eugene at 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the AA Tournament at Eugene High School.
Tolton defeats St. Francis Borgia in penalty kicks
After ending both regulation and overtime tied at 0, the Tolton boys soccer took down St. Francis Borgia 4-3 in penalty kicks Thursday.
Tolton (6-3-1) returns to the pitch on the road against St. Paul Lutheran at noon Saturday.
Tolton girls golf wins at Osage National
Tolton girls golf finished first among Osage, Versailles and Dixon at Osage National, finishing with a team score of 156.
Katelyn Ankenman finished on the podium with a personal best of 32. Audrey Rischer finished with the second-lowest score on the team, shooting 33.
The Trailblazers next face Lutheran St. Charles and Duchesne at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bogey Hills Country Club in St. Charles.
Tolton girls tennis falls to St. Dominic
Tolton girls tennis fell to St. Dominic 7-2 at Cosmo Park.
The Trailblazers next play at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Boonville.
Rock Bridge girls volleyball tops Capital City
Rock Bridge swept Capital City 3-0. Rock Bridge’s offensive was on the attack early and didn’t let up.
The Bruins have won five straight and improved to 13-1 on the season.
Rock Bridge will travel to play Mater Dei Catholic High School at 3 p.m. Saturday.