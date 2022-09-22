The Tolton softball team crushed Bishop DuBourg 15-0 in three innings.

After a Cavaliers error brought in two runs, Kate Guinn hit a three-run shot over the right field wall to make it 5-0. After three more singles, Nina Luecke walked to bring in a run.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports Reporter, fall 2022 Studying Broadcast Journalism Reach me at jbcdyv@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Sports reporter, fall 2022 Studying Broadcast Journalism Reach me at jrh8pc@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you