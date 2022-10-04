Tolton senior Kate Guinn helped herself with two home runs in a 7-6 win over Hickman on Tuesday at American Legion Park in Columbia.
Guinn pitched her way out of a jam in the top of the sixth inning and blasted a solo homer over the center-field fence in the bottom half to extend the Trailblazers’ lead to 7-3.
The insurance run proved pivotal for Tolton.
Hickman’s Lucy Hurtado made it a one-run game with a three-run homer in the seventh. Tolton coach Taylor Bartlett kept Guinn in the circle, and the move paid off as the Trailblazers held on.
Guinn got the Trailblazers’ offense going with an RBI single in the first inning. After Sadie Sexauer made it 2-0 with an RBI single in the second, Guinn hit a two-run homer.
Guinn allowed just one hit and one walk through five innings, but the Kewpies finally got to her in the sixth.
Hurtado hit a two-run homer to get Hickman on the board, and Ava Hanson singled in Adlen Baker to cut the Kewpies’ deficit to 6-3.
Tolton (17-10) next plays Wednesday at Capital City before finishing its regular season in the two-day Rolla Invitational, which begins Friday.
The Trailblazers, seeded third in the Class 3 District 4 tournament, will play sixth-seeded California in the district quarterfinal Oct. 12 at Bicentennial Park in Centralia.
Hickman finished its regular season 9-17. The Kewpies, seeded seventh in Class 5 District 6, will play second-seeded Blue Springs South in the district quarterfinal Tuesday in Blue Springs.