Tolton senior Kate Guinn prepares to pitch against Hickman on Tuesday,

Tolton senior Kate Guinn prepares to pitch against Hickman on Tuesday at American Legion Park in Columbia. Guinn also hit two home runs in the contest.

 Shane Palma/Missourian

Tolton senior Kate Guinn helped herself with two home runs in a 7-6 win over Hickman on Tuesday at American Legion Park in Columbia.

Guinn pitched her way out of a jam in the top of the sixth inning and blasted a solo homer over the center-field fence in the bottom half to extend the Trailblazers’ lead to 7-3.

