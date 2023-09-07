Tolton sophomore Bella Trim pitches during a matchup against St. Dominic on Thursday at American Legion Fields in Columbia. Tolton defeated the Crusaders 2-1 after scoring two runs in the seventh inning.
St. Dominic softball players stand side by side during the National Anthem Thursday at American Legion Fields in Columbia. St. Dominic was hosted by Tolton for a regular season out-of-conference matchup.
Tolton senior Margot Mills stands on second base during a game against St. Dominic Thursday at American Legion Fields in Columbia. The Crusaders held a one-run lead until Tolton walked it off with two runs in the seventh to secure a 2-1 victory.
Tolton sophomore Bella Trim prepares to swing the bat Thursday at American Legion Fields in Columbia. Tolton next participates in the LOZ Tournament at Ball Parks National in Mack Creeks, where it'll face St. Elizabeth and Carl Junction in pool play.
Michael Baniewicz/Missourian
Michael Baniewicz/Missourian
Michael Baniewicz/Missourian
