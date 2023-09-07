It took the full seven innings for Tolton to find its first run of the day, but it came in a major way, as the Blazers outlasted St. Dominic in a 2-1 walk-off victory Thursday in Columbia.

The Trailblazers collected nine hits in the win but couldn’t cross the plate until senior Madison Uptegrove sent a double smashing into the right-field fence as the crowd went silent in anticipation.