After starting the season 8-8 and battling injuries, it was going to be a tough road for Tolton to make a run in the loaded Class 3 District 4 tournament.
Now, after a 17-3 run, the Trailblazers are headed to the state quarterfinals.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
After starting the season 8-8 and battling injuries, it was going to be a tough road for Tolton to make a run in the loaded Class 3 District 4 tournament.
Now, after a 17-3 run, the Trailblazers are headed to the state quarterfinals.
There’s many factors to the Trailblazers success down the stretch, but coach Taylor Bartlett knocked it down to three: pitching, catching and freshman production.
Having an ace in the circle can be the reason a team wins or loses every game, and senior pitcher Kate Guinn has been masterful for the ‘Blazers down the stretch.
“She’s made some pretty good adjustments,” Bartlett said. “Ever since then, she’s been doing pretty well.”
In the district tournament, Guinn pitched every inning of Tolton's three games and allowed just five runs — three of those being earned. That included a perfect game against California and a complete-game shutout against Centralia in the championship.
Guinn has let up an average of 1.59 earned runs per seven innings through her past eight appearances in the circle.
Junior Eva Viox has been behind the plate catching for Guinn most of the season, and Bartlett says she is arguably the most important piece of the team.
“With her catching we can compete with anybody,” Bartlett said. “She’s one of the best defensive catchers in the state.”
Viox brings stability to the defense and opens the door for Bartlett to put the rest of the defense in its best position to win.
Guinn and Viox’s success can also be attributed to the run support the bats have given them. The two have been performing well at the plate along with junior shortstop Madison Uptegrove, but lately the freshman have been stepping up in big moments.
In the district championship, freshman infielders Montana Strobel and Isabella Trim both hit home runs.
Strobel, who has hit leadoff for the ‘Blazers all season, provides an important role with getting on base for sluggers like Uptegrove, Guinn and Sadie Sexauer.
These three factors give the Trailblazers an opportunity to win their second state championship in three years.
The Trailblazers will face District 3 champions Bowling Green (22-9) in the Class 3 quarterfinals.
“The biggest thing for us is to stay in the moment, not get too far ahead of ourselves,” Bartlett said. “If we can do that, we’ve got a good chance to advance.”
The quarterfinal matchup will take place at 4 p.m. Thursday in Columbia.
Sports reporter, fall 2022 Studying Broadcast Journalism Reach me at jrh8pc@umsystem.edu
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sports editor
blandp@missouri.edu
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.