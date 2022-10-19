Tolton senior Kate Guinn prepares to pitch against Hickman on Tuesday, (copy)

Tolton senior Kate Guinn prepares to pitch against Hickman on Tuesday at American Legion Park in Columbia. The Trailblazers face District 3 champions Bowling Green in the Class 3 quarterfinals at 4 p.m. Thursday in Columbia.

After starting the season 8-8 and battling injuries, it was going to be a tough road for Tolton to make a run in the loaded Class 3 District 4 tournament.

Now, after a 17-3 run, the Trailblazers are headed to the state quarterfinals.

