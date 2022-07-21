Aaron Rowe, a rising sophomore star for Tolton boys basketball, is transferring to Link Academy in Branson, he announced via Twitter on Thursday.
Rowe played a vital role in the Trailblazers’ run to the MSHSAA Class 4 title game last season, where they fell to Vashon. It was Tolton’s first state-final appearance since 2016.
Link Academy, which just completed its inaugural season, is a high school tied to college preparatory school Link Year with a basketball program that plays a national schedule. The Lions’ roster currently has some of the top-ranked players in future classes, including Omaha Biliew, the 13th-ranked player in the Class of 2023, per 247Sports.
Rowe was named in ESPN’s top-25 players for the Class of 2025 on April 21, placing No. 15 overall. He has offers from Missouri, Tennessee, Pepperdine and others.