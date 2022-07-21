Father Tolton Catholic High School freshman Aaron Rowe cheers (copy)

Tolton freshman Aaron Rowe dunks Jan 7 during the Trailblazers’ 68-53 victory over Cardinal Ritter. On Thursday, Rowe announced he is transferring to Link Academy in Branson.

 Elizabeth Underwood/Missourian

Aaron Rowe, a rising sophomore star for Tolton boys basketball, is transferring to Link Academy in Branson, he announced via Twitter on Thursday.

Rowe played a vital role in the Trailblazers’ run to the MSHSAA Class 4 title game last season, where they fell to Vashon. It was Tolton’s first state-final appearance since 2016.

  Assistant sports editor for Spring 2021.

