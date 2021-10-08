The lone bright spot Friday for Tolton football was its kicker Landon Petri winning homecoming king.
On the gridiron, Hogan Prep (4-2) soundly defeated the Trailblazers 44-8. The Rams used a prolific rushing attack led by Steven Clark, Tommy Stiles and Xzavion Simmons. The group accounted for a combined five rushing touchdowns.
The Trailblazers (4-2) were outsized on the defensive line, which led to the Rams getting whatever they wanted when running the ball. Even when Tolton stacked the box and put eight defenders up front, Hogan’s size opened up big lanes for its running backs.
“They were a bigger team than us,” Tolton coach Michael Egnew said. “We just weren’t physical enough to match that. … When you’re outsized and outweighed like that, you gotta bear down and hold your ground, and we just didn’t do a very good job of that.”
Hogan got out of the blocks quick with a fast drive down the field for a score, followed by a Tolton punt and a long touchdown run by Clark to put the Rams up 12-0.
After a promising start to Tolton’s next drive, quarterback Jonah Lybeck-Brown was picked off by Dyimond Walker, who took the ball all the way for a touchdown. The interception was the first of four for Lybeck-Brown — the Rams played stingy defense all night long.
“We can’t turn the ball over the way we did,” Egnew said. “Honestly, that’s the difference in the game is turnovers, and they capitalized on our turnovers, and we didn’t capitalize when we had the ball.”
There was a glimmer of hope for Tolton in the second quarter, as Lybeck-Brown connected with James Lee on a 30-yard catch, which led to a Braden Willmeth score from 18 yards out. The Trailblazers didn't see the end zone for the rest of the game, as the Rams held a 28-8 lead at half.
On another note, Willmeth’s streak of five straight 100-yard performances came to an end. He finished with only 49 total yards.
“We weren’t able to run the ball, which makes the pass suffer,” Egnew said. “Quarterbacks have difficulty passing the ball when you’re getting beat up front. That’s just something we got to work on.”
The second half started with a 66-yard touchdown run by Stiles. The rest of the game was dominated by a running clock, second string players and three-and-out drives.
Despite the score, Egnew credited his team for not quitting.
“Regardless of what the score shows, they did have a lot of fight," he said. "Too many mistakes. Obviously, we got to work to get a little bit better up front, but they did fight the entire game, which is kind of the whole theme of this season is fighting all the way through all four quarters. I will say that is a positive.”