There was a moment late in the fourth quarter when it looked as if Tolton boys basketball let one slip away. But somehow, someway, it found a way to pull through.
The Trailblazers (3-1) needed an extra period, but they put away Webster Groves 76-74 in overtime, with Jevon Porter dropping a monster double-double of 32 points and 20 rebounds to carry Tolton to the win.
Porter sunk the game-clinching shot and free throw with 14 seconds left in overtime to put the Trailblazers ahead by two, which was followed by a Webster Groves' 3-point attempt at the buzzer that bounced off the back rim.
“We never folded, we never wavered. We stayed the course,” Tolton coach Jeremy Osborne said postgame.
The Statesmen (0-1) pulled ahead early as the Trailblazers had issues taking care of the basketball, allowing easy points in transition and in the paint.
Tolton also had problems with fouls, as two starters, Justin Boyer and Izaak Porter, had extended periods on the bench due to foul trouble.
In spite of this, the Trailblazers went on a run late in the first quarter to cut the deficit to two and again only trailed by two at the half, as Webster Groves held a slim 38-36 lead.
The second half was a back-and-forth affair, with both teams shifting momentum for their sides. The Statesmen led by five midway through the third before Porter and Tolton crawled their way back.
After a timeout with about three minutes left in the quarter, Porter took his game to another level, dominating on both the offensive and defensive glass and continuously providing scoring opportunities for himself and others with his effort.
The fourth quarter was much of the same, as the teams traded baskets down the stretch. The Trailblazers were able to jump out to a 67-63 lead with less than a minute remaining and seemed to have the momentum before disaster nearly struck.
Back-to-back Tolton turnovers led to five straight points for Webster Groves, which were followed by an offensive foul on Tahki Chievous and a layup on the other end by Ethan Chartrand to put the Statesmen up three.
With a chance to tie the game, Porter pulled up for a 3 that fell short. Tolton guard James Lee flew in from the baseline to snag the offensive rebound, kicked the ball out to a wide open Aaron Rowe in the corner, who nailed the clutch triple with 13 seconds remaining to send the game into overtime.
“(James) is a real player,” Osborne said. “We would not be where we are, especially tonight, if we didn’t have James Lee.”
Lee provided a much needed spark off the bench, scoring 10 points and contributing with a handful of rebounds and assists in crucial moments of the game. The Trailblazers' bench outscored the Statesmen's bench 15 to 2.
In the overtime period, three Tolton points were followed by four straight Webster Grove points to give it a one-point advantage.
From there, Porter made his magic, making the layup plus the foul shot with 14 seconds left.
Lee made his presence felt on the defensive end, contesting the final Statesmen shot that ultimately missed to hand Tolton the win.
“The toughness factor, mentally, I was pretty pleased with,” Osborne said.
Matt Enright, CJ Lang and Chartrand combined for 54 of Webster Groves' 74 points in the loss. Enright had an opportunity to win the game in overtime with a 3-point attempt that ended up going just long.
“That’s a very good team, very well coached”, Osborne said. “They’re going to go on runs, they’re going to get stops, they’re going to do some good things. We just got to stay the course.”