Tolton girls golf was close to securing its seventh straight district championship Friday, but it lost by just one stroke to St. Dominic.
The Trailblazers shot 39-over 319 and were once again led by Audrey Rischer and Kate Ryan. Rischer was a medalist at the tournament, shooting 1-under 69. Ryan tied for second with a score of 75.
Joining Rischer and Ryan as scorers for Tolton were Savanna Hazelrigg (84) and Katelyn Ankenaman (91).
Despite missing out on the district championship, the Trailblazers second place finish gives them the opportunity to compete in the state tournament as a team. The tournament will be held on October 17-18 at Columbia Country Club.
Rischer is the favorite to win the individual state championship after finishing runner-up last year, and Ryan is expected to be in contention.
Tolton's Wilmes, Hermann take wins in conference championships
Tolton cross country went 1-2-3 in both the boys and girls race in the AAA Conference Championships in St. Louis.
Elyse Wilmes defended her conference title, winning the girls race in 18 minutes, 28.4 seconds. Madison Taylor and Makaylin Viet passed the line next, finishing in 19:39.4 and 19:40, respectively. Olivia Andrews finished in ninth place in 21:19.6. Jillian Andrews finished Tolton's top-5 with a 12th place finish overall. Wilmes, Taylor, Viet and Olivia all finished with all-conference honors.
The Trailblazers took the conference title as a team, finishing with 27 points, 20 points over second-place St. Dominic.
Quentin Hermann took the win in the boys race, finishing in 16:47.2. Owen Hartline came across the line in second in 17:07.9, with John Glaude coming right behind in 17:09 for third. Luke Knollmeyer finished 10th, finishing in 17:59, and Isaac Royal finished 15th in 18:34.8. Hermann, Hartline, Glaude and Knollmeyer each finished with all-conference honors.
Tolton finished in second place as a team with 31 points, losing the tiebreaker to Lutheran St. Charles.
MU commit Uptegrove totals 11 RBI in three games
Tolton softball traveled to Rolla to play in the Rolla Invitational on Friday, as the Trailblazers finished 2-1 on the first day of the tournament.
In the first game, Farmington pitcher Elly Robbins pitched a complete-game shutout to hand Tolton a 5-0 loss.
The Trailblazers flipped the script in their second game against Cor Jesu Academy, winning 11-0 in five innings.
A seven-run third inning, including three triples, helped Tolton cruise to victory. Madison Uptegrove finished the game 3-for-4, including an inside-the-park home run. She finished one single away from hitting the cycle.
Kenadie May had everything working in the circle, going five shutout innings, allowing just two hits.
In the nightcap, Tolton didn't lose a step in its 15-0 win against Union.
After taking a 3-0 lead in the second inning, the bats exploded for a 12-run fourth inning. Uptegrove once again hit a triple and home run, totaling 11 RBI on the day.
The game ended in the fourth inning due to run rule.
Tolton will continue play in the Rolla Invitational on Saturday with the schedule still undetermined.
Bruins open tournament with win
Rock Bridge boys soccer earned a 3-0 victory over Fort Zumwalt South to open the Rock Bridge Invitational on Friday.
Goalkeeper Brendan Clark earned the shutout with Max Juengermann, Drew Schlimme and Devin Isufi tallying goals.
The Bruins are back in action at 9 a.m. Saturday when they face Monett.
Kewpies stumble in opener
Hickman boys soccer was held scoreless in its first match of the Rock Bridge Invitational on Friday as it lost 1-0 to Francis Howell.
The Kewpies return to the pitch for two games at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday in the Rock Bridge Invitational.