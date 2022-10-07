Tolton girls golf was close to securing its seventh straight district championship Friday, but it lost by just one stroke to St. Dominic.

The Trailblazers shot 39-over 319 and were once again led by Audrey Rischer and Kate Ryan. Rischer was a medalist at the tournament, shooting 1-under 69. Ryan tied for second with a score of 75.

