Tolton has a tough matchup ahead, traveling to Harrisburg to face the Bulldogs on Friday.
After an impressive regular season that saw the Trailblazers come away with three victories over Class 2 opponents, Tolton (5-3) will now attempt to secure its first district tournament win in three years against Harrisburg (7-2) in the quarterfinals of the Class 1 District 5 Tournament.
Tolton will continue to ride its offensive trio of quarterback Jonah Lybeck-Brown, running back Braden Willmeth and wide receiver James Lee. Wide receiver Landon Block — a standout for the Trailblazers in the first two weeks — has not played since then due to a leg injury. Tolton was able to stay afloat during the regular season, but will miss his production heading into a crucial playoff game.
On the other side, the Bulldogs are led by star quarterback Tanner Lanes. The senior has had an outstanding season at the helm, peaking in a six-touchdown performance in a Week 4 win over Westran.
The Bulldogs use an array of play-actions and screens to confuse opposing defenses, and their strategy seems to be working;they average more than 35 points while holding opponents to just 21.6 points per game.
Both teams come into this bout after regular-season losses last week — both fell to No. 1 seeds in Fayette and Marceline. The Trailblazers and Bulldogs have each lost two of their past three games, so neither team has a momentum advantage heading into the game.
Tolton coach Michael Egnew said his players are "pumped" and ready to perform well.
"We try to look at each week as its individual season," Egnew said. "I think they've done a good job of that throughout the season, and I think we're going to treat this game the same way."
The Trailblazers understand the nerves that the players get and how that could potentially play a factor in whether they play well or make silly mistakes early in the game. Egnew said the solution is staying true to who they have been all season.
"They have certain cues and certain keys they need to read on in the game," Egnew said. "I just tell them, 'Get back to that, get back to that.' Find your roots, find what you know, and do that.
"We're a schematic team. We have to be sound schematically, and so the players really think about the scheme throughout the game."