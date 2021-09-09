Tolton football will once again hit the road Friday to take on Missouri Military Academy in Mexico.
The Trailblazers’ lone win of last season came against the Fighting Colonels by a score of 28-12. Both teams’ 2020 season did not go as planned, and while Tolton has already matched its win total from last season, the Fighting Colonels are currently 0-2 and looking for their first win this season.
Tolton coach Michael Egnew recognizes that despite its record, Missouri Military Academy is not to be taken lightly.
“First of all, they’re a tough team. ... They are not a weak opponent,” Egnew said. “Their kids play hard and they play strong. This is a huge challenge for us. I view them at the same level as us, skillwise, talentwise, all that.”
The Trailblazers have a number of players unavailable because of injury for the upcoming game, one of those being Landon Block, who has been a key contributor for Tolton so far this season. In the season opener, Block had 104 receiving yards and three total touchdowns, and followed that up last week with six receptions for 56 yards.
The Trailblazers will need to have a “next man up” mentality heading into this game.
“What we do is we coach every player to be ready to play,” Egnew said. “Everybody’s talent and skill level (is) different, but they still have to play. That’s all you can do, is go out and play.”
Egnew said after last week’s game that Tolton’s big issue was running the football. Despite that, he believes having a solid mixture of run and pass plays is crucial to a successful offense.
“You know, the best teams are balanced,” he said. “You’re not a very good pass team if you can’t run the ball, and you’re not a very good running team if you can’t pass the ball. ... I will say we have to be more physical up front. Our passing game suffered last week because we weren’t running it very well. ... That’s what we’re trying to do, that’s what we’re trying to accomplish, is a good balanced offense.”