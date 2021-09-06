Tolton’s offense led the way in its 11-4 victory over Southern Boone on Monday.
The top of the order highlighted the Trailblazers’ attack. Olivia Mobley and Sophie Angel collected three hits each. Madison Uptegrove, Tolton’s cleanup hitter, hit two home runs and drove in seven. The Trailblazers amassed 14 hits throughout their six innings at the plate.
Tolton’s Kate Guinn pitched a complete game. She allowed four runs, however none of them were earned; three errors were the lone blemish on the Trailblazers’ performance. The Eagles capitalized on Tolton’s mistakes, scoring four runs in the top of the third inning to take a 4-2 advantage. The Trailblazers bounced back in the bottom half of the inning, scoring four runs to reclaim the lead.