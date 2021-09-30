After a tough loss Monday against Hickman, Tolton bounced back Thursday night in a tight 2-0 win over St. Francis Borgia.
“To come out and rebound, to take care of business — I’m extremely proud of the guys for it,” Tolton coach Connor Bandré said. “The resilience and swagger, it’s what we want to always see from them.”
It was crucial for the Trailblazers to cash in on their offensive opportunities as often as possible, with just eight shots for the Trailblazers and 10 for the Knights. Bandré has preached the importance of being efficient in front of goal to his team.
“It’s huge,” Bandré said. “We had a lot of good chances downfield, but we just couldn’t connect. As we start getting closer to and playing in districts, it’s going to get harder to find those opportunities, so we have to make sure we walk away with some points when we can.”
Senior Landon Petri, who put Tolton up 1-0 in the 34th minute, played a major role on keeping the offense efficient.
“Coach told me to drive, so I just drove, got the ball to slide right in, it was barely across the side and moving real slow,” Petri said. “But we’ll take it. On a night like tonight, we just made our opportunities count.”
Many of the Trailblazers’ opportunities came from out wide, a part of their game they often focus on during matches and in practice.
“Spreading the field and getting wide is something all teams want to do,” sophomore Steven Becvar said. “But it’s something we put a much bigger emphasis on. That’s how coach wants us to play, and it’s something we’ve got pretty good at.”
Becvar scored Tolton’s second goal in the 69th minute.
To accompany an efficient attack, the Trailblazer defense stepped up big as it clogged the midfield and limited what Borgia could do.
“Stopping drives early is very important,” sophomore Lucas Boyer said. “If we shut that down in the midfield, we don’t have to worry about the backfield. We practice our positioning a lot and organizing, Borgia was not good at organizing tonight and we were able to take advantage of that.”
Tolton largely focused on putting pressure on the Borgia attack and limiting its opportunities.
“Clamping down and stopping them mid is huge,” Petri said. “It takes the swing on the outsides off and doesn’t let them get to the backfield.”
While the Knights outshot the Trailblazers, Borgia took just two shots in the second half due to Tolton’s midfield pressure.
“Midfield is where a lot of offense starts,” Becvar said. “Shutting that down is super important.”
The win moves Tolton to a 7-5 record following a tough two-game losing streak.