Tolton wrestling coach Ross Rosenbaum set out two goals for his wrestlers who qualified for the MSHSAA Wrestling Championships. The first goal was for his to not be eliminated from the tournament Thursday. The second goal was for the wrestlers to advance to Friday's quarterfinal round.
Frank Ruether (18-8), Justus Martin (36-4) and Frank Hazelrigg (34-8) all achieved both.
All three Tolton state qualifiers won their respective opening-round matches, ensuring that they only had to wrestle one match Thursday and are still in contention to win their respective state tournaments.
"They wrestled their butts off, so I'm very pleased with the effort and the outcome," Rosenbaum said.
Ruether's opening-round match in the 126-pound bracket against Trenton's Mason Rongey was back and forth. The first two periods ended in a stalemate with a scoreless tie after one and a 2-2 scoreline after Ruether and Rongey each scored a reversal.
After neither competitor scored a point in the first 90 seconds of the third round, Rosenbaum called out short time to Ruether to keep him on the time. Once Ruether knew he didn't have much time before the match went to overtime, the junior kicked into another gear to score three points for the 5-2 decision.
"I was on bottom and immediately I base up," Ruether said. "I was like, 'Why didn't I do this earlier?' That's when he starting riding high, and I had to get him off and get out of here."
Ruether describes himself as a cocky wrestler, and for his journey to state, the cockiness has served him well. Going into the Class 1 District 2 tournament, he entered as an unranked seed since he had no common opponents with any of the other wrestlers in the 126-pound division.
Rosenbaum told the other coaches at the seeding meeting for the district tournament that Ruether was going to "bust the f— out of the bracket." He forwarded that message along to Ruether, who said he intended on following through on the declaration.
"He just kept telling me all week, 'I'm going to beat whoever walks out there,' and he meant it," Rosenbaum said. "After we won that 1-0 match in the opening round, there (was a) weird feeling in my gut that we were going to pull it off. Then after that, he said, 'There's no way I'm losing. I'm just going to keep winning.'"
The eye-roll inducing proclamation turned into an astute prediction, and Ruether carries that same chip on his shoulder into the final bracket of the season.
"I wouldn't even consider it confidence; it's more so cockiness like, 'I'm the best in this room right now,'" Ruether said. "'Nobody is beating me until they prove it to me.' Why would I want to think that I'm going to lose?"
Ruether's self-confidence will be put to the test in his quartefinal match Friday against Noah Gonzalez (43-2) from St. Pius X.
Unlike Ruether's placement in the state wrestling tournament, Martin's qualification could be seen from a mile away. The junior qualified for the 2021 MSHSAA Championships in the 132-pound class and won his opening-round match before being dropped to the consolation bracket in last year's quarterfinal.
He advanced to the quarterfinals again Thursday with a second-period win via pin over Peyson Chandler (31-16) from West Platte. The match was more competitive and lasted longer than the most recent match between the wrestlers in December at the Battle At The Katy Trail Wrestling Tournament. In that match, Martin scored the pin victory in 1:11, but Chandler had him scouted well.
"In the first match, I was able to get my shots in a little easier," Martin said. "In the second match, I think he came more prepared, but it all went good in the end."
Martin secured an early lead with a first-period takedown, then landed another with 23 seconds left when Chandler attempted a shot. He maintained good control on top, not allowing Chandler to wriggle free and eventually got both shoulders to the mat.
Martin feels like he is a different wrestler going into his second state tournament, and he is one of the favorites to make a deep run in the 138-pound bracket.
"He's more patient, he doesn't force things and when he gets the opportunity, he'll put you away," Rosenbaum said.
Martin's road to a state title will resume Friday with his quarterfinal match against Conner Quinn (28-8) out of Marceline.
The freshman Hazelrigg's journey to the state tournament stretches back to being a spectator at this event. Since he was four years old, Hazelrigg has attended every MSHSAA Wrestling Championship at Mizzou Arena.
To prepare for the weekend tournament, he went to Missouri's dual meet against Iowa State on Wednesday at Hearnes Center to get himself into the wrestling mindset for the weekend.
"I watch a good amount of college wrestling and I think that definitely helps with my wrestling," Hazelrigg said. "There's some things I'm doing now that a year ago I wouldn't have done without watching these college wrestlers do it."
Hazelrigg's match in the 145-pound bracket against Quentin Umbaugh (26-13) from Lathrop got off to a slow start with constant pauses in the action as both wrestlers went out of bounds. On one of the restarts, Umbaugh threw Hazelrigg to the ground to wake him up.
After a scoreless first period, Hazelrigg earned a three-point nearfall early that was quickly turned into an Umbaugh reversal.
"I was on my back for pretty much the whole period and I was just thinking to myself, 'It's the state tournament. You can't be getting pinned here,'" Hazelrigg said.
Near the end of the second period, Umbaugh earned a three-point nearfall of his own to take a 5-3 advantage.
Knowing that the match would be tight and most likely need a third period, Hazelrigg made a shrewd move after the first period to defer, allowing him to choose to start on bottom for the third period. With the position, Hazelrigg hit what he called a "fat-man roll" for a two-point reversal, which resulted in a pin in 4:42.
After he injured his ankle during the district tournament, Hazelrigg wrestled Thursday with his ankle wrapped, though he said that his ankle is at 90%. He will wrestle Kyden Wilkerson (24-2) from Centralia, who finished third in the 138-pound class in 2021.
Highlights from other Class 1 and Class 2 action
- Two reigning Class 1 champions — 106-pound champion Lucas Barry from St. Michael the Archangel and 113-pound champion Brayden Dubes from Centralia — are both qualifiers in the 120-pound weight class at the 2022 state tournament. Both advanced to the quarterfinals Thursday.
- 2021 Class 1 182-pound champion Wade Stanton (42-2) won his opening round match in the 195-pound class.
- Brookfield's Devan Parn (30-11) scored an upset win in the Class 1 138-pound division over Notre Dame Cape Girardeau's Owen Dowdy (42-4) in a 9-0 major decision.
- In Class 2, the 113-pound and 120-pound brackets both have multiple undefeated competitors. Caleb Husch (43-0) from Cameron and Ryan Meek (50-0) from St. Clair are wrestling in the 113-pound bracket while Seneca's Brady Roark (45-0), Hallsville's Parker Crane (41-0) and Cameron's Ryker Smith (37-0) are all competing at 120 pounds.