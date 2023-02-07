Tolton wrestling sets program record with dual meet victory

Tolton wrestler Roland Harrison looks to his coaches as he retains top position over Osage wrestler Jayden Wilkes on Tuesday at Tolton Catholic High School in Columbia. Wilkes would win the match with a pin.
Tolton coaches Ross Rosenbaum, left, and Brock Davis yell instructions as wrestlers Chris Ankenman, center, and Evan Tollenaar watch Tuesday night in Columbia. The Trailblazers defeated Osage 48-33 and South Callaway 66-18 to break the program record for dual wins in a season.
No. 5 Tolton wrestling (17-2) continued its winning ways Tuesday, defeating Osage and South Callaway, 48-33 and 66-18, respectively, in Columbia.
The dual meet victory marked the Trailblazers’ 17th of the season, which is the most in a season in program history.
Senior Justus Martin (150 pounds) showcased his talent throughout the evening, pinning both his opponents to capture a pair of individual victories. Martin pinned his first opponent in quick fashion, needing only 1 minute, 6 seconds to do so.
“I thought Justus Martin was on his game tonight,” Tolton wrestling coach Ross Rosenbaum said. “He’s our leader. He loves wrestling at home and put on a show tonight.”
Freshman Chris Ankenman (113), who is undefeated on the season, also stood out, taking down Osage’s Zac Green. Ankenman will enter the district tournament as the No. 1 seed for his weight class.
“Chris Ankenman has had a heck of a season,” Rosenbaum said. “(He) wrestled a really good kid from Osage tonight and put it on him.”
After a back-and-forth start against Osage, the Trailblazers pulled away with five consecutive pins — by Ankenman, Ben Schroeder (120), Frank Ruether (126), Brody Narron (132) and Elliot Kormeier (138) — to close the match.
“Brody Narron’s been on a tear lately, just kind of pinning everybody,” Rosenbaum said.
Osage presented the largest threat to Tolton, as Jayden Wilkes (144), Amos Mundy (157) and Zack Isom (175) each pinned their opponents.
Following the tight matchup against Osage, the Trailblazers challenged an undermanned South Callaway team.
Martin and Evan Tollenaar (285) each pinned an opponent against the Bulldogs.
Only wrestling five boys, South Callaway picked up a trio of pins from Noah Kinney (144), Aaron Hargis (157) and Eli Benningfield (190).
The Bulldogs were forced to default the remaining duels due to their shortage of wrestlers.
In the first match of the day, Osage pulled away from South Callaway in a 54-20 victory.
Rosenbaum said Tolton will likely field its same lineup at the district tournament, but Martin’s weight class may be adjusted to accommodate for the best chance at qualifying him for the state tournament, which will begin Feb. 22.
“We feel like (Martin) is good enough to win a state championship,” Rosenbaum said.
The meet marked the Trailblazers‘ last before they begin the Class 1 District 3 tournament on Feb. 17. The tournament will feature No. 1 Centralia, No. 3 Brookfield, No. 6 Gallatin, No. 7 Trenton, t -No. 10 Richmond and t-No. 10 Marceline.
“(In) some brackets, we look OK,” Rosenbaum said, “and in some, it’s going to be a dogfight.”