WARRENTON — After almost two weeks since stepping on the mat in competition, Tolton's Frank Ruether and Justus Martin showed no rust in Saturday's Warrenton Tournament.
The Trailblazer wrestlers competing in the 126-pound and 138-pound classes advanced to the finals. Ruether (13-7) dropped his match against Hallsville's Kaleb Caldwell via pinfall in 3 minutes, 34 seconds, while Martin (29-4) lost by pin to Gavynn Carpenter from Hallsville.
"I thought we wrestled pretty well," Tolton coach Ross Rosenbaum said. "We let a couple matches go early that we were winning, and something we've talked about all year is finishing matches when we have the lead. After we got through that first round, I thought everybody settled in and competed really well."
Ruether only worked in a bracket with six competitors and advanced one round to the final after his adversary, Levi Perry of St. Charles, was rendered unable to compete after Ruether inadvertently caught him with an elbow.
In his match with Caldwell, Ruether fell down 4-1 early after a pair of takedowns, but after an escape with 0:29 left in the first period, the junior landed a takedown to tie the score at 4-4 after the first period.
Ruether looked to gain the upper hand early in the second, but after a whistle brought the two back to neutral, Caldwell gained control when Ruether tried to go for a takedown. After Caldwell took control of both arms, he was able to maneuver in for a pin.
Ruether and Caldwell are well acquainted with one another. Caldwell won decisively in sections last year, and Ruether felt like he made an improvement by almost completing two full periods.
"I think it just shows the growth he's made over the year," Rosenbaum said. "It's good that he's identifying that he's improving in certain positions, because for kids that he hasn't wrestled against, he'll be even more prepared."
Martin's final match didn't last as long. After pinning Pattonville's Isaac Whittinghill and defeating Ken Hughes of St. Charles, Martin got his leg caught by Carpenter and needed to wriggle his way out of bounds to avoid a takedown. Carpenter finally landed a takedown and worked Martin into the crucifix position for the fall.
Tolton canceled its tournament last weekend in St. Clair as a result of COVID-19 cases and contact tracing, meaning many wrestlers needed to practice in masks or couldn't practice at all.
"It makes it tough because wrestling's a sport where if you sit out a week, your lungs aren't there," Rosenbuam said. "They're only six-minute matches, but you're using every part of your body for six minutes."
Martin was one of the wrestlers who had to miss time with a positive coronavirus case. He experienced symptoms, making him unable to train in any capacity for the first two days of his quarantine. But once the symptoms faded, he got to work running two miles on the treadmill everyday and working with free weights in his house.
"I knew I wasn't out of shape, but it was harder just taking the air into your lungs," Martin said. "But it's also hard being at home and trying to cut weight while you're in quarantine."
The team finished fifth out of 14 teams, as Elliot Kormeier, Frank Hazelrigg and Derek York all fought for third place.
Despite no first-place finishes, the strong finish in Warrenton has the Trailblazers on the right track as the regular season comes to a close Monday in a tri-dual against Holden and Clinton.