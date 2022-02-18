After Tolton wrestlers Frank Ruether, Justus Martin and Frank Hazelrigg started the MSHSAA Wrestling Championships with strong Thursday performances, all three found themselves in the consolation bracket by 9:15 a.m. Friday.
Ruether, Martin and Hazelrigg lost their respective quarterfinal matches in decisive fashion.
Ruether's underdog story only lasted one match into Friday morning's action just 1:05 into his 126-pound match against Noah Gonzalez of St. Pius X.
Just three seconds in, Gonzalez picked Ruether's leg. Though he tried to establish top control from the shot, Gonzalez didn't relent his hold and eventually landed a takedown at the 1:38 mark in the first period.
Ruether forced his way out of bounds for a restart, but once the match resumed, Gonzalez continued to exert his will on the ground. Once again, the freshman from St. Pius X grabbed hold of Ruether's leg for a cradle pin.
Hazelrigg also suffered a pinfall loss to Kyden Wilkerson of Centralia in his 145-pound quarterfinal. While the freshman avoided the pin until the 5:49 mark, Hazelrigg found himself in a deep hole early.
A Wilkerson takedown in the first 12 seconds set the tone for a match that stood at a 9-0 deficit after two periods. Hazelrigg's deficit came from five points off a pair of near falls in the first two periods.
After Wilkerson ran up the score to 13-2, he executed a reversal and a pin to seal the match.
Martin was the only Trailblazer to make it through the full six minutes in his match against Marceline's Conner Quinn, but he couldn't make a valiant comeback in the 138-pound quarterfinal in a 12-2 major decision loss.
Tolton's lone state qualifier from 2021 stayed in the match through the opening four minutes. Martin allowed a takedown in the first period and a reversal in the second for a manageable 4-0 deficit.
But Quinn ran away with the contest in the third period. After starting in neutral, Quinn scored a takedown at the 1:42 mark and held control for most of the period. Two three-point near falls put the match away.
Martin attempted to score the dramatic pin victory with a reversal with 10 seconds to go in the match, but it was too little and too late to advance.
In the wrestlebacks, Ruether had a 7-5 decision victory over Richmond's Wyatt Rice. A close match throughout, Ruether trailed 5-4 going into the final 30 seconds, but a quick escape followed by a takedown with 11 seconds to go sealed the win and ensures that the junior will survive in the 126-pound bracket into Friday night.
Hazelrigg also got back on the right track in his second-round wrestleback contest against Caden McLallen of Plattsburg with a pinfall victory. Pitching a shutout for almost the entire match, Hazelrigg got a three-point near fall just past the halfway point of the second period, then eventually gained arm control on the ground in the third period to clinch his victory.
Martin wasn't as lucky, lasting only half a minute in his second-round wrestleback against Gavyn Colbert from Central (New Madrid County). The Trailblazer scored a takedown in the opening 25 seconds before Colbert immediately flipped it into a reversal for a quick pin.
In the third-round wrestlebacks, Ruether lost by fall to Clancey Woodward from Mid-Buchanan, and Hazelrigg lost to Michael McCoy of Adrian.