SPRINGFIELD — Facing 16-time state champion Vashon on Thursday, Tolton boys basketball knew it was facing its toughest test of the season at the MSHSAA Class 4 Show-Me Showdown.

Despite that challenge, the Trailblazers battled for all four quarters against the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association’s top-ranked Class 4 program in a 49-45 defeat at Great Southern Bank Arena.

  Sports reporter, spring 2023

