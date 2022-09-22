Tolton junior quarterback Jake Ryan throws a pass (copy)

Tolton quarterback Jake Ryan (6) throws a pass Sept. 2 at Tolton. The Trailblazers host Bishop DuBourg/Hancock on Friday for their homecoming game. Tolton enters the contest at 3-1, while DuBourg/Hancock is 0-4.

Approaching the midway point of the regular season, Tolton (3-1) faces a rare challenge defensively. Through the first four weeks of the 2022 season, all four of Tolton’s opponents have primarily based their offenses around a run-first philosophy. Bishop DuBourg/Hancock (0-4), led by coach Chad Masters, comes to Columbia with a different approach.

“They’re a heavy pass (team), 75-85% pass. They’ve got Chad’s son playing quarterback for them. He can sling it around a little bit, so it’s going to be interesting for us,” defensive coordinator Wes Hamilton said. “Throughout the year so far, we’ve played against heavy run teams, so we’ve kind of had to adapt to that. So it’s going to be kind of interesting to see how we play against what we’re designed to play against.”

