Approaching the midway point of the regular season, Tolton (3-1) faces a unique challenge defensively. Through the first four weeks of the 2022 season, all four of Tolton’s opponents have primarily based their offenses around a run-first philosophy. Bishop DuBourg with Hancock (0-4), led by coach Chad Masters, comes to Columbia with a different approach.
“They’re a heavy pass (team), 75-85% pass. They got Chad’s son playing quarterback for them. He can sling it around a little bit, so it’s going to be interesting for us,” defensive coordinator Wes Hamilton said. “Throughout the year so far we’ve played against heavy run teams, so we’ve kind of had to adapt to that. So it’s going to be kind of interesting to see how we play against what we’re designed to play against.”
The spread, pass-heavy offense isn’t something completely new to the Trailblazers defense. Tolton runs the spread offense themselves; Hamilton’s unit just hasn’t seen it in a game throughout the first part of the year. But adapting is not difficult.
“It’s getting back into the swing of what we did all summer with seven-on-seven and stuff. The summer was against a lot of spread teams and that sort of thing,” Hamilton said. “So really it’s just getting out of the mode we’ve been in the last couple of weeks and going back to what we’re designed to do.”
Tolton’s defense has come up big in key moments in each of its three victories. Tolton stopped Salisbury late in the fourth quarter in a one-point win to open the season. Against Louisiana, the defense added a touchdown, and while at Principia, the Trailblazers held the opposition to seven points.
“We’ve come a long way in forcing turnovers,” Hamilton said. “It seems like every year we replace 70% of our defense and defensive starters, so it’s kind of nice to see some of the kids that have been in the program for all four years now kind of applying things we’ve been teaching them and just making plays.”
On the opposing side, Masters is a familiar face around the area, as he served as the Trailblazers coach from Tolton football’s inception until he resigned in 2019. Tolton’s current coach Michael Egnew hasn’t been in contact with Masters recently, but has high respect for the former Trailblazers coach.
“I know him really well. He’s a good coach. He’s going to have a good scheme, and it’s going to be a super challenge for us,” Egnew said. “Those guys are bigger than us on the line, they’ve got skill guys all over the field, so it’s going to be a very interesting week, a very tight game probably.”
Bishop DuBourg with Hancock has been outscored 186-42 through four weeks, which includes a 41-6 loss to Windsor last week. Nevertheless, Egnew never downplays an opponent, regardless of record, as it doesn’t reflect the strength of a team.
“Every game that we play here is a major challenge to us. We never have any gimmes. All the wins are hard for us to get. We have to be perfect,” Egnew said. “Principia was probably the biggest gap we’ve ever had — or at least while I’ve been coach here — and it still was a tough game, even though the score doesn’t reflect it. They were a better team than the score shows.”
More importantly, it’s homecoming for Tolton on Friday. It might be just another game on the schedule, but that’s not the feeling in the locker room.
“I try to say treat it like every other game, but you say that and the players still have a little feel about the homecoming feel,” Egnew said. “They’re all pumped though. I’m not worried about them being nervous or anything. They’re ready to go. Every time I look at them, they’re chomping at the bit and wanting to play.”