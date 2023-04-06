Tolton senior Andrew Fallis shot 2-under 70 to secure medalist honors in the Booneville Masters at Hail Ridge Golf Course in Booneville on Thursday. Fallis led the Trailblazers to a second-place team finish.

Tolton shot a season-low 23-over 311. Eldon won the team title with a 302.

