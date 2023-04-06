Tolton senior Andrew Fallis shot 2-under 70 to secure medalist honors in the Booneville Masters at Hail Ridge Golf Course in Booneville on Thursday. Fallis led the Trailblazers to a second-place team finish.
Tolton shot a season-low 23-over 311. Eldon won the team title with a 302.
Joining Fallis as the scoring golfers for the Trailblazers were Garrett McIntosh (74), Cayden Roark (81) and Jackson Smith (87). Luke Robb shot 94, but his score was dropped by Tolton.
Tolton returns to the course Monday for the Smith-Cotton Classic in Sedalia.
Bruins win quadrangular at Oak Hills
Rock Bridge varsity boys golf shot 23-over 159 to take down Jefferson City, which shot 184. The other two teams in the match were Rock Bridge junior varsity teams.
Devin Reichard led the Bruins varsity, shooting 2-over 36. Parker Quinn (39), Gaines Rooney (40) and JP Swindle (44) were the scoring golfers for Rock Bridge. Jack Bower shot 46, but his score was dropped.
Rock Bridge’s two junior varsity teams shot 177 and 194.
The Bruins return to action Monday at the Smith-Cotton Classic.
Rock Bridge extends winning streak to eight
Rock Bridge baseball beat Warrensburg 12-3 in the West Central Missouri Tournament in Sedalia.
The Bruins’ (11-2) victory over the Tigers (3-7) marked their eighth win in a row.
Rock Bridge next faces Nevada in the tournament at noon Friday.
Spartans complete comeback win over Harrisonville
After trailing 2-0 headed into the top of the fifth inning, Battle baseball scored four unanswered runs to secure a 4-2 victory over Harrisonville in the West Central Missouri Tournament in Sedalia.
Brenden Alton got Battle on the board with a two-out RBI double scoring Josh Candrl.
After being held scoreless in the top of the sixth, the Spartans were down to their final three outs to complete the comeback. Brayden McClinton was the first to score in the inning, stealing home. Candrl scored the go-ahead run on another RBI double from Alton.
The Spartans added insurance with Sam Buechter’s sacrifice fly, which scored Alton.
Battle continues tournament play at 5 p.m. Friday.
Battle drops match against Southern Boone
Battle girls soccer fell 5-1 to Smith-Cotton in Sedalia.
The Spartans next face Cedar Hill Northwest at 11 a.m. Saturday at home.
Kewpies come up short against Jefferson City
Hickman boys tennis lost to Jefferson City 5-4 in Jefferson City.
The Kewpies return to the court to play Battle at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Battle.
