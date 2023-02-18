Tolton girls swimming’s Lindsey Hervey won the 500-yard freestyle at the MSHSAA Class 1 Championships on Saturday in St. Peters. It was her third state title.

After finishing first in the preliminaries Friday, Hervey maintained her top position in the finals with a time of 4 minutes, 59.87 seconds. The Missouri State commit was the only Class 1 athlete to finish under 5 minutes this weekend. Hervey also earned second in the 200 free with a time of 1:53.21.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Christian Riley Dutcher is a sports journalist for the Columbia Missourian. Reach the sports desk by emailing sports@columbiamissourian.com.

  • Sports Reporter, spring 2023, studying reporting and writing Reach me at aryerson@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you