Tolton girls swimming’s Lindsey Hervey won the 500-yard freestyle at the MSHSAA Class 1 Championships on Saturday in St. Peters. It was her third state title.
After finishing first in the preliminaries Friday, Hervey maintained her top position in the finals with a time of 4 minutes, 59.87 seconds. The Missouri State commit was the only Class 1 athlete to finish under 5 minutes this weekend. Hervey also earned second in the 200 free with a time of 1:53.21.
Tolton tied for 19th in the championship meet.
Battle, Hickman and Rock Bridge all to be represented in boys wrestling state tournament
Hickman boys wrestling placed second in the MSHSAA Class 4 District 2 tournament. The Kewpies fell short of Francis Howell Central, which beat Hickman by 32 points in overall scoring.
The Kewpies will be represented by nine athletes in the Class 4 state tournament: 106-pounder Andrew Wiesner, Hank Benter (113), Jacob Huggans (120), Hayden Benter (126), Taryn Nichols (138), Mark Harrell (150), Luke Waldron (165), Cole Harrell (175) and Levi Harrell (285).
Huggans and Matt Baker both placed first in their respective weight classes at the district tournament.
Rock Bridge will be represented by three wrestlers in the state tournament: Tyler Abell (144), Carter McCallister (150) and Benjamin Stephens (190). McCallister was the only Bruin to win his weight class at the district tournament.
Battle will be represented by Austen Wetzel, who won the 190-pound weight class at the district tournament by pin.
All three high schools will compete in the MSHSAA Class 4 Championships on Friday and Saturday at Mizzou Arena.
Tolton boys wrestling places fourth in district tourney
Tolton boys wrestling took home a fourth-place finish in the MSHSAA Class 1 District 3 tournament.
The Trailblazers will be represented by six wrestlers in the state tournament: Christopher Ankenman (113), Frank Ruether (126), Brody Narron (132), Elliot Kormeier (138), Justus Martin (150) and William Hazerlirigg (165). Ankenman was the only Tolton athlete to win his weight class in the district tournament.
Tolton next competes in the Class 1 Championships on Wednesday and Thursday at Mizzou Arena.