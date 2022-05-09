Tolton’s match against Helias on Monday didn’t get off to the prettiest of starts.
The first shot of the match came in the eighth minute when Helias forward Matalin Rost worked her way up the right side of the field past the Trailblazers defense who couldn’t stay in front of the ball to score.
The Crusaders were suffocating on defense to start the game, preventing Tolton from getting a single shot on goal until the 20th minute. Helias even outshot the Trailblazers by the end of the game. However, a clutch performance from forward Macie Parmer, who earned her second hat trick of the season, pushed Tolton past Helias for the first time in program history in a narrow 3-2 victory.
“We didn’t panic,” Tolton coach Chuck Register said. “(Macie) plays well within the context of the whole team. She finds chances to score, can lay off for assists, plays defense. That shows how gritty she is. She played great today.”
While the Trailblazers conceded an early goal, the efforts of goalie Rachel Tipton and the Tolton backfield kept things close until the offense could heat up. Then in the 35th minute, Tolton struck gold. Forward Lainey Maddix worked her way up the left side of the field, and after three Helias defenders collapsed on her, she sent a laser-accurate pass across to the center of the goal where Parmer was waiting open.
“I just saw the back of the net open,” Parmer said. “You have to stay calm and take a deep breath so you don’t hit it over the post.”
Once Tolton tied things up 1-1, it seemed a switch had been flipped. In the 34th minute, forward Madison Taylor broke through the midfield, worked her way up the right side of the field and fired a shot, narrowly missing as the ball went by the right post. But Parmer struck again not long after, sending a shot from outside the box straight over the Helias goalkeeper to go up 2-1 at the half.
“You just see where the goalie is at and the positioning there, and then just turn your hips in,” Parmer said.
The Crusaders didn’t back down after falling behind. Six of the team‘s 14 shots at goal occurred in the final 20 minutes of the second half. At the 68th minute, two of Helias’ forwards had worked their way through the box and were positioned within feet of the goal. Tipton managed to fall on the ball before a shot could go off, playing a crucial role in a defense that has been dominant throughout the season.
The Trailblazers have averaged one goal allowed per game, recording seven shutouts.
Another goal from Helias’ Rost in the 78th minute tied things again, but Parmer wasted little time to put the finishing touches on her strong performance. Near the end of the 78th minute, Parmer launched another out-of-the-box shot at the goal, finding the back of the net once more.
“I think we played really well overcoming the adversity,” Parmer said. “We knew we could beat them, but we just had to play really well. And we knew we had to play our best and we were able to play our game, not anyone else’s and it showed.”