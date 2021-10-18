Tolton senior Landon Petri made the most of his senior night Monday, scoring two goals in the Trailblazers’ 3-1 win over Southern Boone.
With Petri scoring at the third minute, Tolton set the pace early on offense outshooting the Eagles 7-2 by the end of the first half.
When asked if tonight was an emotional one, Petri focused on the significance of this match against Southern Boone.
“We were driven as a team,” Petri said. “We’ve never beaten them in my four years, and they’ve beaten us in some important games.”
With districts beginning in two weeks, a win against the Eagles is a huge confidence boost for the Trailblazers.
“It sets the bar as to what we can do,” Petri said. “We’re just pushing our limits at practice recently and it’s tough ... but in games like this where our work shows, it’s fun.”
“I give credit to Southern Boone tonight,” Tolton coach Connor Bandré said. “They responded the way I knew they would, but I saw the fight out of our guys tonight too. If we go down or we’re ahead we fight. This game was unbelievably impressive and I’m super proud of them.”
In a big win for the program, Bandré talked about how important it is to have players like Petri on the team.
“Sometimes you get special ones, they roll around through the areas schools every now and then,” Bandré said. “He’s one of those kids. He’s a gamer and what he provides for this team, we love having him here.”
Along with Petri’s control on offense, the Trailblazers’ defense played a crucial role and has played a big part in the team’s success this season.
“Something I’ve continued to preach is being organized and disciplined on defense.” Bandré said. “Our squad has a strong spine, Bill (Powers) and Lucas (Boyer) at center back. They help us play the game the way we want to play it.”