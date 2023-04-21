Tolton's shutout streak ends, offense silenced in tournament opener

At Cosmo Park in Columbia on Friday, Tolton girls soccer searched for a way to stop a forceful Visitation squad that seemed as dominant as the gusts themselves.
Instead, the Trailblazers lost their first game since April 12 in a 3-0 defeat to the visiting Vivettes, who challenged Tolton in the first game of the first annual Tolton Catholic Tournament.
"You can tell we played three games this week," Tolton coach Chuck Register said.
Register's Trailblazers outscored opponents 15-0 in three victories this week.
"We had chances. ... We just didn't hit the net, but (Visitation) was very disciplined, very skilled and it showed us that, that'd be where we want to be."
Visitation rallied behind two first-half goals and a combined shutout from sophomore goalkeepers Maia Crawford and Charolette Pollnow. The pair tallied five saves while facing limited opportunities behind a stout defense.
Senior Lillian Carlin scored the game's opening goal, capitalizing on a feed from junior Adri Povinelli to snap Tolton's four-game shutout streak. Povinelli finished with two assists, flashing her long-distance passing abilities.
Vivettes' senior Jacie Tottleben added onto the Visitation advantage with a goal in the 28th minute, using her quickness to beat the defense on the wing and cut inside for the goal. The tally guided the visitors into halftime with a two-goal lead.
"I thought we stayed pretty organized," Visitation coach Chris Keeny said. "It's not the ideal conditions with the wind, but I thought they did a good job of being aggressive and winning balls when they could."
Tolton faced sustained offense pressure from the Vivettes throughout the game, forcing junior goalkeeper Rachel Tipton into a heavy workload.
Tipton, entering the game with five shutouts on the season, hoped to keep the streak alive and did so early on with three saves in the game's first 10 minutes.
However, Carlin's goal in the 15th minute snapped a streak of nearly 170 consecutive minutes without an opponent tallying a goal against Tolton.
"Rachel just keeps getting better and better," Register said. "We're trying to prepare for the end of the season, and she's doing great."
Tipton bounced back in the second half, allowing a lone goal to junior Anna Huber, who punctured the wind with a shot from beyond the penalty box that found an opening into the net.
The damage could have been worse if not for the defensive play of Ava Martin, who made a goal-saving play in the 58th minute.
After Tipton saved a shot to her right, forcing her out of the net, Martin watched as the rebound found the foot of an opposing player. Reacting quickly, Martin took Tipton's place in net and blocked a would-be goal with a header.
"That was awesome," Register said. "With her transitioning back a little bit to play sweeper, it works well. I think everybody is pretty comfortable with her back there."
Martin's quick thinking kept the game within two goals at the time, giving Tolton an opportunity to counter back. The Trailblazers met their match, however, failing to do much damage beyond the wings.
Junior Adelaide Devine worked well on the outsides, using her size and speed to work deep within Vistation's offensive end. Each time she attacked, though, the forward could not find an open pass.
Tolton's best opportunity at a goal came with less than five minutes remaining when a bad bounce caught Pollnow off guard, but senior Rachael Broniec could not find the edge and settled for a corner kick that quickly transitioned the opposite way.
After a defeat in their opening game, the Trailblazers have a quick turnaround before the second game of the Tolton Catholic Tournament. Tolton faces Cape Girardeau Notre Dame, who suffered a 3-0 defeat to Helias in the other tournament contest, at 10 a.m. Saturday.
"We'll have our chances tomorrow," Register said. "It's going to be a team compatible to us. We'll see what happens in the morning when it's really cold."