 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tolton's shutout streak ends, offense silenced in tournament opener

At Cosmo Park in Columbia on Friday, Tolton girls soccer searched for a way to stop a forceful Visitation squad that seemed as dominant as the gusts themselves.

Instead, the Trailblazers lost their first game since April 12 in a 3-0 defeat to the visiting Vivettes, who challenged Tolton in the first game of the first annual Tolton Catholic Tournament.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023 Studying sports journalism Reach me at bhwd3@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you