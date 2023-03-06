In what is becoming a recurring theme, Tolton boys basketball rallied behind its suffocating defense for a 53-38 victory over Class 4 District 10 champion Springfield Catholic in the Class 4 sectionals. 

The Trailblazers (20-9), just three days after holding Fatima to its lowest-scoring game of the season in the Class 4 District 9 championship, put forth a similar effort against the Fightin' Irish(15-14). 

