In what is becoming a recurring theme, Tolton boys basketball rallied behind its suffocating defense for a 53-38 victory over Class 4 District 10 champion Springfield Catholic in the Class 4 sectionals.
The Trailblazers (20-9), just three days after holding Fatima to its lowest-scoring game of the season in the Class 4 District 9 championship, put forth a similar effort against the Fightin' Irish(15-14).
"I think it was just our defensive intensity," Tolton coach Jeremy Osborne said. "We were able to apply some pressure in the first quarter."
Springfield Catholic scored less than 40 points for just the eighth time this season, and it looked like it would not come near that mark in the early going.
Tolton held the Fightin' Irish to only two first-quarter points while scoring 13 of its own to take an 11-point advantage into the second period.
Sophomore guard Blake Pingeton led the defensive effort, presenting a stiff challenge on the perimeter. Pingeton, who also added six points, has quietly emerged as one of the Trailblazers' strongest defenders, a skill that has proved invaluable.
"Blake is getting more comfortable," Osborne said. "He can shoot the ball and defend. Now, it's a confidence thing and then being put in the position to be able to do it, and he's capitalizing on that."
Senior Evens Appolon turned that early defense into offense, scoring the game's first seven points. Appolon, a 6-foot-9 center, tallied a team-high 15 points, finding success against a Springfield Catholic team that countered with 6-foot-4 forward Ryan Tauai.
"(Appolon) was active on the offensive-rebounding end," Osborne said. "Also, our guards and wings did a good job of getting him the ball in positions, and then, once he did get the ball, he was efficient."
Following Appolon's first-quarter effort, Tolton shifted into a balanced scoring effort. Three other Trailblazers totaled at least seven points over the game's final three quarters.
Senior guard James Lee added nine points, while sophomore guard Exavier "Zay" Wilson and senior forward Izaak Porter tallied seven points each. They provided enough offense to prevent a comeback attempt from the Fightin' Irish.
Springfield Catholic bounced back for 15 points in the second quarter, capitalizing on Tolton's own miscues and turnovers. The Trailblazers matched that offensive output, finding success from Porter and Pingeton.
Tolton's advantage only grew from there as the Fightin' Irish could not find as many opportunities as the tempo slowed. They scored only eight points in the third quarter before being outscored 15-13 by the Trailblazers in the final period.
The Trailblazers are headed back to the state quarterfinals for the third consecutive year, despite losing four seniors and current Link Academy standout sophomore guard Aaron Rowe from last season's state runner-up squad.
"I think it's special," Osborne said. "They've worked to put themselves in this position, so it's good to see them rewarded for the work that they put in, especially for our seniors."
Looking to continue its defensive success, Tolton will take on Logan-Rogersville (27-3) in the Class 4 quarterfinals at 4 p.m. Friday in Bolivar. The Wildcats defeated Seneca 56-42 in their sectional matchup.