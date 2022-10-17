Audrey Rischer knows second place at the state tournament all too well. She has finished as the runner-up in the Class 3 state golf tournament the past two years, and the Tolton star finds herself back in the same spot after shooting 6-over 77 on Monday — the first of two days at Columbia Country Club.
Despite being the favorite coming into the tournament, it was not smooth sailing for Rischer as she battled 30 mph wind gusts for the entirety of her round.
"These are probably the coldest, windiest conditions ... that they faced all year, and put on top of that, it's the MSHSAA state tournament. It just adds to it," Tolton coach Scott Priesmeyer said. "Golf is difficult to begin with, but once you start bringing in even more elements, then it becomes a challenge, and it becomes a mental test of how you handle and how you survive."
For the usually calm and collected Rischer, she didn't handle the conditions as well as she would have liked for a good portion of her round.
After missing a short putt on hole 14 to move to 8-over, Rischer's frustrations boiled over, and Priesmeyer came over to talk to his star player on the 15th tee box.
He told her, "We know you're good; you know you're good. So let's go out and get some good shots and finish strong and see where we end up.
"You've played 14 holes. This is a 36-hole event. (I'm) pretty sure you've got quite a few holes left to play. So let's focus on those holes, because the 14 that we played up to this point probably weren't ideal, but there's nothing we can do about it now."
Almost instantly, Rischer's game transformed, and she played the final four holes 2-under to shoot up the leaderboard.
"The conversation was very much needed, because I was in my head, and I knew I was in my head," Rischer said. "I made the birdie (on 15), and we started walking to the next hole, and I said, 'You're not leaving.' Then (Priesmeyer) stayed with me for the rest of the round."
With Priesmeyer by her side, Rischer added another birdie on 17 that featured a Kevin Na-esque walk-in putt.
"I had that putt, and I was like, 'I'm gonna make this,'" Rischer said. "It left the face of the putter, I watched it for like a millisecond, I was like, 'That's in.' And I just started walking."
Despite rediscovering her groove in the final four holes, Rischer was still not pleased with her performance. She trails the leader Evangelina Brown by two strokes going into the final 18 holes.
"I was missing greens. I was missing fairways. My chipping wasn't helping me out very much and my putting wasn't even as good as I wanted it to be either. So I feel like I can improve in every aspect," Rischer said.
After finishing her round on the 18th green, Rischer immediately made the short walk to the practice putting green to make improvements that she hopes can power her to a comeback victory and her first state championship.
"I really like coming from behind on the second day of a tournament. I won two tournaments this summer where the first day, or the first two days, I was behind," she said. "Just being two strokes behind, I think it lights a fire under me and really motivates me."
In the team event, Tolton is in fourth place after the first round of competition. The Trailblazers have finished in the top three each of their past three state tournaments and hope that streak won't end this year.
"It's going to be another difficult day with conditions tomorrow. So, I think it's just going to really depend on our mental game and how we work through it ourselves and how we face challenges," Kate Ryan, Tolton's No. 2 golfer, said.
Like Rischer, Ryan is hoping the Trailblazers can find motivation in a comeback.
"I think everybody loves it. It's more of an underdog story," she said.
Ryan shot 19-over 90 on Monday and needs to find her best form for the Trailblazers if they are to mount a comeback.
"I mean, you can't sugarcoat it. I just need to make better shots (and) make better decisions," she said. "I think focusing on the little things tomorrow, just taking it shot-by-shot, hole-by-hole and not thinking about the leaderboard or where I'm placed or the outcome of the team is going to be important."
Jekyll-and-Hyde round leaves Baumstark in sixth
Starting on hole 10, Tierney Baumstark got off to a flying start in her round at the Class 4 state tournament Monday.
Battling more cold weather and extreme wind gusts, Baumstark played the back nine of Twin Hills Golf and Country Club almost flawlessly, shooting 1-under 35 and just one stroke behind Blue Springs South's Maya McVey, the leader. However, when Baumstark made the turn, her round flipped on its head, and she shot 44 to finish 7-over 79 for the round.
"I'm still trying to put my finger on, like, what happened on the front nine. I think it was just a mental error," Baumstark said. "Moving to No. 1, I almost went (out of bounds). I was safe by about half an inch. It was terrifying, and I think it may have rattled me.
"I think my game plan and course management was really good, and I think I may have applied too much pressure on myself moving into that front nine because I knew I was 1-under, and I knew that was the score I wanted to finish at," she added.
After the disappointing front nine, Baumstark spent two hours trying to iron out her mistakes in the practice area.
"I had to hit my 8-iron a lot today, and my 8-iron and I, we don't really get along," Baumstark said. "I don't really like that club right now, but I fixed it at the range afterward, so it should be fine for (Tuesday)."
With some corrections to her game, Baumstark remains optimistic about her chances to compete Tuesday. Baumstark trails McVey, the leader, by nine strokes, but sits just three back of a group tied for third.
"I think anything could happen tomorrow because the conditions are gonna be worse," she said. "If think if I end up shooting anything under 74, I'll be really happy with my round.
"I know for a fact that I am going to play better tomorrow."
Class 1 and 2 updates
Emree Cameron leads the Class 2 state tournament after firing a 1-under 71 on Monday. Osage leads the team competition by 25 strokes after shooting 62-over 350. Osage's Hanna Maschhoff (75) and Sophia Rivera-Sindlinger (83) are in third and fifth, respectively.
Boonville is tied for third in the team event. The Pirates shot 381.
In Class 1, Tarkio holds a commanding 34-stroke lead over second-place Greenwood after shooting 118-over 406. Tarkio's Jamie Barnett and Kelsea Kirwan are in first and second, respectively, in the individual competition. Barnett shot 22-over 94 and Kirwan shot 95.
New Bloomfield is in fourth in the team event. The Wildcats shot 482.