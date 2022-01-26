Following consecutive losses in this past weekend’s Quincy Shootout, the schedule doesn’t get any easier for Tolton boys basketball as it hits the road Thursday for a clash at Class 3 powerhouse Monroe City.
The Panthers, led by coach Brock Edris, are heralded by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association poll as the No. 2 team in MSHSAA Class 3 for good reason. Edris’ program finished third in the Class 3 state tournament in 2020 and followed the performance with a runner-up finish in 2021.
Tolton hosted Monroe City on Dec. 18, 2020, and left with a narrow 56-52 win. The two schools were supposed to meet Dec. 16, but the game was pushed back.
“They’re a very well-coached and a very good team,” ‘Blazers coach Jeremy Osborne said. “They play extremely hard, they’re tough, they’re fundamentally sound. They’re going to be a tough matchup for us.”
Monroe City’s offense presents several challenges to the Trailblazers, with an atypical approach that focuses on feeding the ball to the high post with shooters stationed outside the perimeter.
“Often times, when you guard the high post, they put you there to make your big guard on the perimeter,” Osborne said.
This scheme pulls forwards such as Jevon Porter, Justin Boyer and Evens Appolon away from the hoop, giving wings the ability to cut inside.
Boyer said he and the other big men can throw the offense out of rhythm by stopping entry passes into the high post early. By bumping the forward and playing a physical brand of basketball, he hopes the Panthers will have to adjust on the fly.
“You want to take away the high post because the high post opens up everything,” Boyer said. “We’re big guys and we’re physical. Jevon’s 6-foot-11 and Evens looks like a grown man, and we gotta be confident in what we can do.”
Osborne also noted the Panthers’ ability to run with five players who can shoot well from beyond the arc, which Tahki Chievous looks to cut off with the rest of the wings.
“We really gotta get out to their shooters, they have some great shooters,” Chievous said. “They have some really good shooters, but they also have some slashers that can get to the rim.”
The powerhouse on offense for Monroe City is its all-state guard Joshua Talton. In the Panthers’ last matchup against the Trailblazers, Talton played a pivotal role by leading his team with 14 points.
Aaron Rowe will have his hands full with Monroe City’s lead guard, but Osborne believes the freshman guard is up to the task and will rise to the occasion tomorrow night.
“He’s a competitor, so any time he steps on the floor, it doesn’t matter if he’s playing me or one of the best players in the country, he’s gonna give it his all,” Osborne said. “I think that’s one thing you love about that kid is he has heart. He doesn’t back down from anyone regardless of circumstance and he’s going to play hard in every game.”
Talton isn’t the only threat the Trailblazers need to key in on. Monroe City plays a deep rotation to tire out opponents.
Osborne believes his team’s conditioning and built-up endurance in playing games in consecutive days over the course of the season will work wonders in nullifying the Panthers’ fresh legs.
“We’ve played three games in three days multiple times this year,” Osborne said. “The only things we can control is what we can control, how hard we play, how well we execute. Whether a team is six-deep or nine-deep, so be it, they’re still wearing the other color jersey.”
With a short losing streak to its name, Tolton looks at Thursday’s matchup as a game to right the ship before it delves into the bulk of its conference schedule in February.
”We’re motivated. We just lost two games in a row, and I feel like that really got us going,” Boyer said. “I feel like we should’ve(won) those games, and nothing’s for certain, but I do feel very confident we can win this game.”