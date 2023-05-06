Tolton boys golf coach Joe Bellmer still remembers the first time he heard Garrett McIntosh hit golf balls on the driving range at Columbia Country Club. McIntosh was just 7 years old, but Bellmer said the sound the ball made at impact off McIntosh’s club face was one that only truly good players created.

Two weeks later, Bellmer saw McIntosh putt for the first time.

  Sports reporter, Fall 2022