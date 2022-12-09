Tolton boys' basketball suffered a second straight loss Friday in the Blue Valley Northwest Husky Invitational, falling to Kickapoo 60-44 in Overland Park, Kansas.
Both teams got off to a slow start, with the Trailblazers leading the Chiefs 8-7 at the end of the first quarter. However, Kickapoo rallied to earn its first win of the tournament, with the final round of games Saturday.
Tolton is back in action at 12 p.m. Saturday against Bentonville West for its final game of the tournament.
Spartans win conference opener
Battle boys basketball crushed Smith-Cotton 68-36 in its Central Missouri Activities Conference opener. With the win, the Spartans improved to 3-3 in the early season.
Battle will next take the court against Ritenour at 1 p.m. Saturday on the road.