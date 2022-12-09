Tolton boys' basketball suffered a second straight loss Friday in the Blue Valley Northwest Husky Invitational, falling to Kickapoo 60-44 in Overland Park, Kansas. 

Both teams got off to a slow start, with the Trailblazers leading the Chiefs 8-7 at the end of the first quarter. However, Kickapoo rallied to earn its first win of the tournament, with the final round of games Saturday. 

