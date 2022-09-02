Tolton chaplain Fr. Mike Coleman leads the Trailblazers in postgame prayer

Tolton chaplain Fr. Mike Coleman leads the Trailblazers in postgame prayer on Friday at Father Tolton Catholic High School in Columbia. After trading the lead multiple times in the last minutes of the game, Tolton lost to Putnam County 34-29.

 Madi Winfield/Missourian

Junior quarterback Trace Riediger found senior wide receiver Jake Rouse open for a 25-yard gain, setting up Putnam County at the Tolton 1-yard line with seven seconds left to play.

Running back Blaine Perkins found the end zone on the next play, giving the visitors a 34-29 win over the Trailblazers on Friday night in Columbia.

