Junior quarterback Trace Riediger found senior wide receiver Jake Rouse open for a 25-yard gain, setting up Putnam County at the Tolton 1-yard line with seven seconds left to play.
Running back Blaine Perkins found the end zone on the next play, giving the visitors a 34-29 win over the Trailblazers on Friday night in Columbia.
Tolton went into halftime with a 21-7 lead, but its offense made several crucial mistakes in the second half, preventing what would have been the first 2-0 start in program history. Despite the heartbreaking loss, Tolton coach Michael Egnew wasn't shocked with the result.
"It was like what we expected. We had to do a little bit better running the ball, probably another score from the offense, and we've got to stop the run," Egnew said. "That was kind of the story of the game."
The Trailblazers (1-1) drove deep into Putnam County territory to start the game, but the drive ended with a fumble.
Tolton bounced back on its second drive to mark the board, as junior quarterback Jake Ryan found sophomore wide receiver Sam Ryan for a 38-yard score.
The Trailblazers scored twice in the second quarter thanks to a touchdown catch by Cameron Lee and touchdown run by James Lee.
Mistakes prevented Tolton from padding its lead. Jake Ryan tossed an interception to end a promising drive, and a holding call negated a long touchdown pass to keep it a two-possession game.
Jake Ryan finished 19 of 30 for 189 yards and the two scores, but had just 42 yards in the second half.
James Lee finished with six receptions for 90 yards and ran the ball four times for 20 yards. He even threw two passes, completing one for a 49-yard gain.
"(The) offense was efficient if you look at the yards, but we had some errors," Egnew said. "The errors hurt us though. Obviously we can't hold and we can't throw picks. We left a couple of scores out there that we should have tallied up for sure."
Putnam County (2-0) seized momentum in the third quarter.
While Tolton's offense stalled, Putnam County gashed the Trailblazers in the running game. In the second half alone the visitors ran the ball 25 times for 250 yards. Perkins made it a one-point game with long touchdown runs of 55 and 35 yards.
Putnam County took its first lead in the fourth quarter after Riediger found senior tight end Vincent Jones wide open for a 28-yard touchdown.
Needing a touchdown and with 4:03 to play, Jake Ryan led the Trailblazers downfield with key completions to tight end Justice Martin, who finished with five receptions for 32 yards, and Cameron Lee, who caught six balls for 67 yards. Senior running back Jake Hoernschemeyer finished off the drive with a 5-yard touchdown run, giving Tolton the lead back with under two minutes to play.
The Trailblazers will travel to face Louisiana (0-2) on Friday in Louisiana, Missouri.