Facing a two-run deficit and two outs in the seventh inning, Tolton baseball freshman Will Breitweiser hit a three-run homer to shock Jefferson City in a 4-3 victory for the Trailblazers on Tuesday night.

Tolton (13-8) had been quiet since the first inning, where a groundout gave the Trailblazers their first run of the night.

  • Christian Riley Dutcher is a sports journalist for the Columbia Missourian. Reach the sports desk by emailing sports@columbiamissourian.com.