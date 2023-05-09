Facing a two-run deficit and two outs in the seventh inning, Tolton baseball freshman Will Breitweiser hit a three-run homer to shock Jefferson City in a 4-3 victory for the Trailblazers on Tuesday night.
Tolton (13-8) had been quiet since the first inning, where a groundout gave the Trailblazers their first run of the night.
Breitweiser’s home run made the difference in the top of the seventh, and Jefferson City was unable to respond in the following frame.
Jefferson City had three errors on the night, including a crucial error by Jays third baseman Ryan Tadsen to put Tolton runners on the corners ahead of Breitweiser’s home run.
Tolton concludes its regular season against Southern Boone (25-9) at 5 p.m. Thursday at Atkins Park.
Bruins advance to district championship; Kewpies out
No. 2-seeded Rock Bridge boys tennis advanced to the Class 3 District 4 finals following a 5-1 victory over No. 3-seeded Timberland at Bethel Park.
The Bruins are set to take on top-seeded Wentzville Liberty at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday after the Eagles ended Hickman’s season 5-0 in the semifinals in Wentzville.