The Tolton volleyball team swept Bishop DuBourg on Tuesday in St. Louis.
Tolton started hot early, gaining a lead after being down and running with it. Tolton went up 12-7 and never looked back, winning the first set 25-13. The momentum carried into the second set, which Tolton won 25-18. The Trailblazers finished off the Cavaliers in straight sets, winning the third 25-20.
Trailblazers softball drops game against Wildcats
Tolton softball took a tough 8-6 loss on the road against New Bloomfield.
Macie Abbott led the the Wildcats’ offense with four runs, while Madison Uptegrove scored three for the Trailblazers. The four errors committed by Tolton eventually ended up costing it the game. The Trailblazers held the lead in the first two innings before the balls started flying for the Wildcats, who took every pitch and ran with it.
Kewpies volleyball game canceled
Hickman volleyball’s game against Smith-Cotton was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns. There was no clarity if and when the game will be rescheduled.
Bruins tennis sweeps Kewpies
Rock Bridge girls tennis swept crosstown rival Hickman 9-0 to extend its win streak to 11. The Bruins dominated every match, never allowing more than two games to Hickman.
Tolton girls golf beats Lutheran St. Charles and Duchesne
Tolton defeated Lutheran St. Charles and Duchesne at Bogey Hills Country Club in St. Charles.
The Trailblazers were led by Audrey Rischer, who scored a 37, and Kate Ryan, who posted a 43.
Tolton is back in action at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday against St. Clair and St. Francis Borgia at Meramec Lake Golf Course in St. Clair.