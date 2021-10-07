Tolton volleyball came up short on its senior night against crosstown rival Hickman, losing 3-0.
The match got off to a competitive start as the Kewpies took the first set 25-22. The second set was a blowout, though, as Hickman went on a 10-1 run to win it 25-9.
The Trailblazers, who were playing their third consecutive game in as many days, put up a valiant effort in the third set but again came up short to lose 25-20.
“Hickman is a great team,” Tolton coach Chris Viers said. “We played well in the first and third sets.”
The Trailblazers celebrated their five seniors — Mallory House, Ellie Mallett, Ellie Reynolds, Ryan Rounsavall and Emma Spillman — before the match.
“It’s crazy with COVID, it went by so fast,” Spillman said. “I’ve been here for just two years but the impact this team has had on me has been insane.”
All of Tolton seniors have high expectations for their futures, ranging from dreams of college to dental school to acquiring a pilot’s license.
“These girls (Tolton) will continue to achieve great things when I’m gone,” Reynolds said. “And we seniors will go on to achieve great things in college.”
The Trailblazers seniors walked out onto the court with their families, each having a favorite memory with the team recited.
“As a parent you start to wonder where the time went,” said Jeremy Spillman, father of Emma Spillman.
For the parents the night was bittersweet as the seniors wrap up their final season with the Tolton.
“I’m nervous but excited about the future,” said Tammy Rounsavall, mother to Ryan Rounsavall. “I’m thankful they were able to be a part of something more valuable than yourself. Every kid needs something like that.”
The Trailblazers also took a moment to acknowledge the Kewpies’ seniors.
Hickman coach Greg Gunn reflected on his time coaching the seniors.
“It’s a great group of kids and I’m lucky to coach them,” Gunn said.