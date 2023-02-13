The echoes of “get back” rang throughout the Tolton gymnasium Monday as Trailblazers coach Sam Sexauer tried to avoid the inevitable.
Even with the second-year coach’s guidance, Tolton girls basketball (8-15) watched as Capital City cruised down the court for transition baskets and fast-break opportunities in the Cavaliers’ 61-45 victory.
“We didn’t do a good job of working together,” Sexauer said. “They still played with energy and effort, it just wasn’t always clean.”
Capital City, winners of three consecutive games for the first time all season, rode a 10-2 run to start the second half en route to its first-ever win over Tolton.
“It was a team win,” Capital City coach Ashley Agee said. “I am proud of our girls, and hopefully we can carry some of that confidence going into the postseason.”
Junior forward Jada Anderson and senior guard Natalie Allison guided the Cavaliers offensivelyby tallying 15 and 13 points, respectively. Sophomore guard Amaura Austell joined the pair in double-digit scoring with 11 points.
The 5-foot-10 Anderson made her presence felt on the interior, grabbing several offensive rebounds and earning second-chance points. Allison, on the other hand, scored from nearly everywhere on the court, including a 3-point from half court that beat the third-quarter buzzer.
“(Allison) has stepped up,” Agee said. “She has the ability to take it to the hole if she wants and is a little bit of an outside threat. And as a senior, that’s a position she needs to be in.”
Sophomore forward Sadie Sexauer led Tolton, scoring a team-high 18 points. Freshman forward Kenadie May added seven.
“Everybody’s been telling me that I need to be strong into the basket, take it in (and) go through those (defenders),” Sadie Sexauer said. “This game I kind of changed my mindset — I was like I’m just going to take it in, and I did.”
Noticeably quiet on the Trailblazers’ stat sheet was sophomore guard Jillian Aholt, who is usually spark for Tolton’s offense. She finished with just two points after scoring 12 in Tolton’s loss to Clopton on Saturday.
“It’s hard for people to move on to the next play,” Sam Sexauer said. “(Jillian’s) one of them that really struggles with that, and that hurt us because she’s a very, very important piece. (She) may be the most important piece.”
The Cavaliers and Trailblazers traded baskets early on, leading to a tie at six points apiece. However, a layup and-1 from Capital City senior guard Rylea Sanning pushed the Cavaliers ahead, and they never looked back.
After finding early success with its 2-3 zone defense, Tolton found it difficult to stop Capital City’s transition offense. Allison and sophomore forward Aslyn Marshall, who finished with four points, keyed the Cavs’ efforts in transition.
The Cavaliers took a nine-point lead into halftime and left the third quarter with a 22-point lead after scoring 26 points in the frame. Anderson scored 10 points in the quarter by dominating the paint.
“(Anderson) has done a nice job for us, and she’s really starting to learn to use her post moves,” Agee said.
The out-of-conference matchup is Tolton’s final game before the Class 3 District 7 tournament, which will begin Feb. 21 when the No. 4-seeded Trailblazers face No. 5 New Bloomfield at 6 p.m. in Mokane.
Tolton defeated New Bloomfield 64-51 earlier this season, but the team is aware that districts is a different feeling after last year’s Tolton team, a No. 6 seed, shocked the district’s No. 3 seed in the first round.
“Obviously, (New Bloomfield) is going to come back and try to beat us,” Sadie Sexauer said. “Right now, since it’s postseason, everybody’s at 0-0...so we’re just going to go out there and compete to the best of our ability.”